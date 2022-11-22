Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces New Designation (CSCA™) for Supply Chain Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new program and designation for Supply Chain leaders – Certified Supply Chain Analytics Professional (CSCA™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train Supply Chain leaders how to gain better visibility into their entire supply chain operations and improve their demand planning and forecasting while reducing any disruptions to their operations
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified Supply Chain Analytics Professional (CSCA™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective Supply Chain Analytics leader.
Program Overview
A recent study by Harvard Business Review shows that companies who have adopted supply chain analytics can reduce costs by 15%, deliver 10% improvement in their financial performance and become more efficient. Global companies today including Amazon, Walmart, McDonald's, Nike and FedEx have all adopted supply chain analytics into their organization to optimize their overall supply chain planning.
This Certified Supply Chain Analytics Professional (CSCA™) program will take participants through the data analytics journey within a supply chain environment, and provide key insights on improving supply chain visibility by harnessing best practices used by global companies today.
Participants will learn how to use analytical models to better prepare for potential impacts of disruptions, while ensuring accurate demand planning and forecasting to build supply chain resiliency. They will discover how to leverage the latest tools to turn supply chain data into informed decisions for improved supply chain planning and management. Participants will even learn how real-time analytics brings transparency throughout the supply chain and manage enterprise data at scale. Throughout the program, participants will be taught about the future of supply chain, including how machine learning and AI, IoT, blockchain and AR/VR will help them future-proof their supply chains and increase its resilience.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified Supply Chain Analytics Professional (CSCA™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified Supply Chain Analytics professional with expertise in data analytics, supply chain management, and data modeling.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles.
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• Supply Chain Analytics
• Supply Chain Planning
• Data-Driven Supply Chain
• Supply Chain Optimization
• Demand Planning and Forecasting
• Data Science for Supply Chain Forecasting
• Supply Chain Data Analysis
• Demand Planning and Forecasting
• Supply Chain Data Visualization
• Inventory & Warehouse Management
• Supply Chain Risk Management
• Supply Chain Risk Mitigation
• Supply Chain Visualization Dashboard
Faculty Leader
This program is led by Eduardo Martinez Fonseca and Dr. Yao Zhao
Eduardo Martinez Fonseca is a global Supply Chain Analytics Strategist in a Fortune 500 company. His extensive experience in using analytics to drive strategy has allowed him to work with many high-performing Fortune 500 companies in training and consulting. As a business consultant, he has contributed to developing invaluable strategies to foresee the future of data and technology within the supply chain frameworks.
Dr. Yao Zhao is an award-winning Dean’s Meritorious Supply Chain Analytics Professor at Rutgers Business School and co-director of their Supply Chain Analytics Lab. His passion and achievements in supply chain management analytics research has led him to receive numerous awards in his career and his work has been published by global media worldwide including The European Business Review, Aviation Week & Space Technology and International Innovation. Dr. Zhao was also the pioneer of supply chain analytics MOOC courses and author of best seller book called “Supply Chain Analytics: Cases, Games and Solutions”
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-supply-chain-analytics-professional-csca-1
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-supply-chain-analytics-professional-csca
For further information, please contact:
Yenny Ang
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
+65 6716 9980
