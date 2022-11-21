Metolachlor Market worth $607.5 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The booming horticulture industry is proliferating the demand for metolachlor, as a result, leading to the expansion of the Metolachlor Market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Metolachlor Market size is estimated to reach US$607.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metolachlor is an organic compound that is primarily employed as a selective herbicide. It is an aniline derivative that belongs to the chloroacetanilide herbicide family. It is very effective against grasses. Metolachlor herbicide is deployed for general weed control in agricultural food and feed crops to protect the crops from damage. The surging production of row crops such as wheat, rice, maize and other crops is accelerating the demand for metolachlor. This is the major factor propelling the Metolachlor Market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metolachlor Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Metolachlor Market, owing to the growth of the row crops production in the region, including wheat, rice and more. As per the U.S., Department of Agriculture, in 2020, the total wheat production in China was 134.3 million metric tons and in 2021 it was 136.9 million metric tons, an increase of 1.6%.

2. The surging demand for Metolachlor to prevent the crops from feed damage is proliferating the development of new products related to metolachlor. This determinant is benefiting market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Metolachlor in horticulture crops is accelerating the Metolachlor Market growth.

3. The availability of various substitutes for Metolachlor may restrict the growth of the Metolachlor industry during the projected forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The organic segment held a significant Metolachlor Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metolachlor derived from organic compounds can suppress annual weeds while also providing other important benefits such as organic matter, nutrients, moisture conservation, soil protection and temperature regulation.

2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Metolachlor Market share in 2021 up to 35%. The agriculture sector is the key sector of the Asia-Pacific region. This is to create more food reserves and enable food security for uncertain environmental conditions. For enabling food safety the production of food crops, cash crops and more is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. The row crops segment held the largest Metolachlor Market share of over 30% in 2021. Metolachlor's favorable soil behavior and low risk of weed resistance make it ideal for sustainable weed-management practices like conservation tillage. As a result, it is commonly used in row crops. Factors such as surging demand for food crops, increasing measures for food security and surging production of cash crops are fueling the agriculture industry's growth.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metolachlor Industry are -

1. Bayer CropScience

2. Syngenta

3. BASF

4. Nufarm

5. FMC



