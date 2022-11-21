RE: VT Route 103 Chester Closed

ROADWAY IS NOW BACK OPEN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 103 N in the area of Wyman Falls Rd in the town of Chester is currently closed due to a fire.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.