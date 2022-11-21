Wi-Fi Chipsets Market to Grow Substantially at 6.4% CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising initiatives towards 5G deployment in many countries all around the world is one factor that improves the Wi-Fi chipsets market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Wi-Fi Chipsets Market is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 6.4% from 2021 to 2026. Wi-Fi technology uses wireless transmitters and chipset to send information to mobile. Chipsets access Wi-Fi hotspots to enable the user’s access network services without the requirement of standard cables. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors including the high usage of Smart phones, laptops, and computers and also increasing in use of wireless sensors and electronic control units in many automotive devices. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505347

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Wi-Fi Chipsets Market highlights the following areas –

• Rising demand and trends towards smart homes and government initiatives towards the development of smart city projects all around the world has increased the growth of wi-fi chipset market.

• Smart phones, laptops, and computers has been adopted and used by many developing countries and the cost of these has gradually decreased with the buying power of the individuals has increased.

• North America has the high potential to improve the market with the Smart homes implementation and other advanced IoT technologies.

Segmental Analysis:

• Wi-Fi Chipset market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, Desktop, Laptops, connected home devices, Connected Vehicles, Wi-Fi Routers, Smart Speakers, Wireless security system, and Others based on the applications. Affordability and advancement of Smart phones and other devices has improved the market of Wi-Fi chipset with smartphones accounting for 24.5% share in 2020.

• Single band wi-fi chipsets are vulnerable interference from various electronic gadgets like mobiles, Wi-Fi hotspots and others. This vulnerability will decrease the demand of this band type although the segment still accounts for 24.3% share in 2020.

• North America, Europe, Asia are the major key regions in contributing the revenue. The adoption of IoT in public & industrial sector and increased penetration of smart phones in the developed economies contributes the strong growth of Wi-Fi Chipset Market in APAC market at 8.1% CAGR through 2026.

Click on the following link to buy the Wi-Fi Chipsets Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505347

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Wi-Fi Chipsets Industry are -

1. Qualcomm technologies

2. Broadcom Inc

3. Texas instruments Inc

4. Samsung Electronics

5. Marvel technology groups ltd

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wi-fi-Chipset-Market-Research-505347

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Wireless Communication Chipsets Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15827/wireless-communication-chipsets-market.html

B. Envelope Tracking Chips Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18036/envelope-tracking-chips-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062