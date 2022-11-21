The Global Corn Flour Market is expected to reach the value of 29.39 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global corn flour market size was valued at USD 15.73 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 29.39 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Overview:
Corn flour is a yellow powder made from finely ground and dried corn. Corn flour is used similarly to other flour whereas cornstarch is mainly used as a thickener. Corn flour contains protein, fiber, starch vitamins, and minerals. Corn flour can be used to make bread, pancakes, biscuits, waffles, and pastries or as a substitute for wheat flour. Corn flour is gluten-free in its natural form. Corn flour contains a low amount of dietary fiber and it is needed in a large portion for diabetic people. This is because dietary fiber helps to slow the digestion process.
Drivers:
The increasing demand for nutritious. Healthy and conventional food products are driving the market growth. The growing demand for corn-based nutritious snacks included, nachos, tortilla chips, and taco shells to drive the market growth. The rising demand for pasta and soups has increased the use of maize flour to drive market growth. The growing demand for gluten-free foods is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing prominence of private-label brands drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The lack of proper storage in developing countries is the major factor restraining market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Corn Flour Market - Based on Application:
• Bakery and Confectionary
• Snack Food
• Others
Based on the application: The Snack Food segment was recorded as the largest market share in the corn flour market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Snack food made with corn flour such as meat pie, crispy pasta snacks, baked meat pie, chicken pie, samosa pinwheel, samosa, spring rolls, chocolate cake, samosa sheets, and instant aloo samosa and therefore it is extremely important in the corn flour market.
Corn Flour Market - Based on Distribution Channels:
• Online Retail
• Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Based on the distribution channels: The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets held the largest share of the corn flour market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The hypermarket is a very large store that carries products found in a supermarket as well as merchandise commonly found in department stores. Consumers prefer supermarkets/hypermarkets because they have a variety of brands and product types and making it easy to find the perfect item to drive the market growth.
Corn Flour Market - Based on Type:
• Native Starch
• Modified Starch
• Sweeteners
Based on the type: The Modified Starch segment held the largest share market in the corn flour market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The modified starch also called starch derivatives is prepared by physically, enzymatically, or chemically treating native starch to change its properties. The modified starch is used in all starch applications such as in food products as a thickening agent and binder in coated paper to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the corn flour market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the corn flour market and the increasing demand for healthy snack options and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for gluten-free bakery products to drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the corn flour. There has been rapid growth in the corn f; flour market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the corn flour market.
Latest Industry Development:
In October 2021, Mexico’s largest flour miller Grupo Trimex signed an agreement to acquire seven Mexican wheat flour mills from Bunge Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
In July 2021, King Arthur Baking Company, America's premier baking brand that supplied consumers through the baking boom of 2020, continues its legacy with new products designed to make baking easy and accessible to all bakers, no matter their skill level. In 2021, the company launched four new pancake mixes, a Gluten-free Confetti Cake mix.
In March 2022, Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied company, Flour Mills of Nigeria, is set to tighten its grip on the country’s flour milling market as it prepares to acquire a majority stake in Honeywell Flour Mills, an affiliate of the Honeywell Group Ltd.
