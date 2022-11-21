E-Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Size to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Government initiatives to boost the use of electric bus and growth of the automotive sector have boosted the growth of the global electric bus charging infrastructure market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. The Covid-19 negatively impacted several industries including the automotive market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electric bus charging infrastructure market generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

E-Bus Charging Infrastructure Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2031 $18.8 billion CAGR 30.9% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Platform, Charging Type, and Region Drivers Government initiatives to boost the use of electric bus Growth of the automotive sector Opportunities Development in battery technology Restraints Dearth of consumer understanding High infrastructure costs

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 negatively impacted several industries including the automotive market. The prolonged lockdown resulted in decline in automotive sales, which negatively affected the development of electric bus charging infrastructure.

China is the leading producer and exporter of raw materials such as platforms required for electric bus charging infrastructure production. However, Chinas being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, its export was affected, leading to a decline in electric bus charging infrastructure production.

The report segments the global electric bus charging infrastructure market based on platform, charging type, and region.

Based on platform, the depot segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the on-the-go segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Based on charging type, the off-board segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global electric bus charging infrastructure market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, market across North America is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period.

The global electric bus charging infrastructure market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, BYD Auto Co. Ltd, ChargePoint Inc., Efacec, Furrer + Frey AG, Heliox, Liikennevirta Oy (Virta Global), Nuvve Corporation, and Proterra. Moreover, electric bus charging market share is accounted for key players, namely ChargePoint Inc., Heliox, and BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electric bus charging infrastructure market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

