Author Sandy Foreman's new book "Bella's Adventure: A Personal Adventure Where Bella Finds Courage and Inspiration" follows a curious cat who explores her surroundings

Recent release "Bella's Adventure: A Personal Adventure Where Bella Finds Courage and Inspiration" from Page Publishing author Sandy Foreman is a delightful children's story that follows an adventure-seeking cat named Bella as she steps outside to explore the world.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandy Foreman, author of "Cancer Again?!," has completed her new book "Bella's Adventure: A Personal Adventure Where Bella Finds Courage and Inspiration": a charming and memorable children's story that introduces Bella, a fun-loving and adventurous cat who loves to explore the world around her.

Nothing is closer to author Sandy Foreman's heart than children and animals. She believes pets have thoughts, feelings, and an amazing vocabulary. This story is about how animals learn from other animals, just as humans learn from one another. Sandy was a youth ministry director for many years and was always on the lookout for a children's book that had a message that could teach the students life lessons. If this book had been available at the time, it would have been at the top of her list.

In Sandy's first published book, "Cancer Again?!", she shares information that can benefit others. It shared her personal journey of being a two-time cancer survivor—first in 2005 and a second time in 2012. She was diagnosed with a new type of cancer in 2017 and is still receiving treatment. She has a positive attitude that moves her forward every day with fun and anticipation.

Complete with beautiful illustrations by Cristina Soto, this engaging work is a perfect bedtime story sure to be requested again and again.

Published by Page Publishing, Sandy Foreman's imaginative tale invites young readers to join Bella as she finds her courage, makes new friends, and returns to her old friend, Gatito.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Bella's Adventure: A Personal Adventure Where Bella Finds Courage and Inspiration" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

