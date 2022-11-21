Author Dennis J. Merlo's new book "The Loneliest Lions Fan: Sixty Years of a Fan's Frustration" chronicles the history of the Lions through the eyes of a fan

Recent release "The Loneliest Lions Fan: Sixty Years of a Fan's Frustration" from Page Publishing author Dennis J. Merlo is an interesting and entertaining read that takes readers on the emotional journey of being a Lions fan for several decades.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis J. Merlo has completed his new book "The Loneliest Lions Fan: Sixty Years of a Fan's Frustration": a fascinating work that shares the highs and lows of the history of the Lions.

First and foremost, Dennis J. Merlo is a devoted family person whose personal satisfaction is derived from the happiness and well-being of his wife of thirty-six years, Sandy, and his two sons, Mark and Bradley. He has proudly lived his entire life in the Metropolitan Detroit area and has developed the strong work ethic and resiliency of so many Detroiters.

Dennis graduated from Michigan State in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and built a successful outside sales career, mainly in advertising space sales. His writing skills were sharpened through decades of maintaining comprehensive journals on all subjects. He applied those skills to an autobiography entitled "To My Boys," published in 2019. Dennis dedicated this book to his two sons, utilizing creative storytelling and imparting valuable life lessons learned during his path in life.

The positive feedback from readers of "To My Boys" inspired Dennis to try another book endeavor. A former youth football and basketball coach, Dennis has now authored a story encompassing one of his greatest passions—sports, and a unique look at the Detroit Lions football team.

Dennis writes, "Detroit has a reputation as a tough town. When you've been a Lions fan for over sixty years, enduing every conceivable heartbreak, it absolutely toughens your spine. A native Buffalo fan once bemoaned to me that his beloved Bills had lost four straight Super Bowls in the nineties. Lions fans would take that in less than a heartbeat. Just a year or so ago, a Chicago acquaintance told me how his Bears have 'basically sucked' for the past decade. To this, I politely told him that he would need to sit in a Lions fan's chair to fully appreciate the definition of sucking. Yet despite all the losing, the ride along the way has been riveting and unique. And yes, so much fun!"

Published by Page Publishing, Dennis J. Merlo's original tale offers a fun read packed with information and heart.

Readers who wish to experience this lighthearted work can purchase "The Loneliest Lions Fan: Sixty Years of a Fan's Frustration" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

