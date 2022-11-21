Author Jared Williams's new book "Doogles and Sports Advice" introduces a fascinating alien character from planet OHN who offers comical sports advice

Recent release "Doogles and Sports Advice" from Page Publishing author Jared Williams introduces Doogles, a half duck and half woozle silly blue alien creature, who attempts to provide sports advice while living here on Earth.

CYPRESS, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jared Williams, who graduated from Sam Houston State University, has completed his new book "Doogles and Sports Advice": an imaginative tale in which a friendly alien offers sports advice.

When author Jared Williams was in fifth grade, he designed the alien duck character known as Doogles. Never missing a chance to be creative, Jared continued to explore various artistic avenues, quickly discovering his passion for writing and music. In high school, Jared's poem "Teenage Reality" won a young writers award and was selected for publication. During this same time, he also became lead vocals for a local rock group.

Jared received a bachelor's degree in mass communications, which helped pave the way for his career in marketing. With a few stops along the way, Jared eventually won two AMA Crystal Awards for his creative concepts in marketing. Shortly after that, he decided to go into business for himself.

Jared is happily married with two children. He is the proud owner of the local Texas marketing agency, Prospecks Marketing. He still enjoys dabbling in music, writing, and other creative side projects, but after a thirty-year wait, Doogles has become a primary focus again.

Jared summarizes his book by saying, "During Doogles time on our planet he's noticed many interesting things about us. One thing he learned is that we really enjoy competition and games, especially sports. He understands that we really like to win and like to be the best. So, he makes a comical attempt at coaching us to be the best possible athlete Earth has ever seen.

Published by Page Publishing, Jared Williams's imaginative tale follows Doogles as he presents readers with failed sports suggestions and tactics trying to help them reach a superior level of athleticism.

