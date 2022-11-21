Mindfulness Can Grant A Glimpse Of Who We Are In Christ

Xulon Press presents a collection of intentional poetry.

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Drema Thompson encourages readers to cultivate the mustard seed God has placed within through Intentional Living ($16.49, paperback, 9781662862977; $7.99, e-book, 9781662862984).

There are days when life seems overwhelming and we just can't see the purpose in it, but on those days Dr. Thompson encourages readers to center themselves in everyday experiences and the continuum of emotions. She assures them that life does have a purpose (even when we cannot see it) and that their time on earth is a gift from God. Her book is a collection of original poetry and carefully selected Scriptures to help guide this type of reflection.

"To cultivate your purpose, you must focus on mindful concentrations to identify, explore, and experience works that are intended to speak to your spiritual growth in God," said Thompson.

Dr. Drema Thompson has over thirty years of experience assessing information to promote best practices in organizational business objectives and leader strategic decision making. Through these experiences, she has gained understanding that intentional actions are necessary to achieve preferred outcomes. Her journey toward expressing herself in writing was sparked after completing a rigorous academic doctoral program that led to an intentional focus on individual self-reflection and mindful spiritualness. She and her husband reside in a southern town in Virginia and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Intentional Living is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

