At The End Of All Time, The Outcome Of All Existence Rests On One Man

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cheryl Thomas sparks the imagination with her end time tale The Last One ($17.49, paperback, 9781662862410; $8.99, e-book, 9781662862427).

Many things are said about Christopher D'Antoni. Some can be proven; others cannot. Grandson of a mob boss, heir to the D'Antoni fortune, miracle child, sent by God for a special purpose. The forces of both good and evil do battle and ultimately bring Christopher to a choice that will bring about either the end of evil, or the end of God – forever.

"In the beginning God created the earth… In the end God returns to the earth. What - or who - is it that He is waiting for?" said Thomas.

Cheryl Thomas lives in upstate New York near her five young grandchildren with whom she has countless actual adventures when she isn't constructing fictional ones in her writing. She also enjoys crafting and watching all kinds of movies, always with a large cup of tea nearby. Thomas's passion is to make Biblical characters come alive in her writing with actual personalities, problems, and relationships. She also enjoys writing about the "what ifs" in the spiritual realm, filling in the details of what might be and what could be. Thomas is the author of The Olive Tree, a historical fiction work that takes place during the life of Saul and immerses readers into the world in which he lived. She has also written From a Mother's Heart, a musical which tells the story of Jesus' birth through the eyes of Mary, Mary's mother, and Elizabeth.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Last One is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

