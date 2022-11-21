V Karl Whitfield's new book "Above the Clouds: Taking Flight" is an enticing story that follows the life of a seasoned realtor who is in way over his head

The recent release "Above the Clouds: Taking Flight" from author V Karl Whitfield is a captivating novel that tells the story of successful realtor Carl Allen Hampton and how his life was turned upside down.

MARSHALL, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V Karl Whitfield, a husband, father, grandfather, and new home builder, has completed his new book "Above the Clouds: Taking Flight". This engrossing novel brings readers into the world of Carl Allen Hampton as he deals with the abrupt changes that life has brought him.

Whitfield writes, "Before the journey is over, Carl Allen finds himself facing the Detroit Police Department, the Department of Justice, (DOJ), and the Internal Revenue Service, (IRS). These are minor complications, the entanglement with Jessica might just cost him his life. Carl Allen finds out the hard way, when you play with fire, you will probably get burned."

V Karl Whitfield's gripping tale is a look into the life of real estate agent Carl Allen Hampton. The main character's life is turned upside down when his fiancé leaves him, and it only gets worse from there. His now ex-fiancé Pamela leaves him for his rival Jason Davis. To make matters worse a huge client pulls out of a deal and Carl needs to raise over three million dollars or face bankruptcy. Everything changes when he has a chance encounter with Jessica.

In what seems like a generous and selfless act Jessica provides the money so Carl won't go bankrupt. Not long after accepting the money he realizes that this money comes with strings attached. Jessica's past finds its way to the present and Carl is forced into the middle of it all. Readers will follow along as Carl desperately tries to put the pieces of his life back together.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Above the Clouds: Taking Flight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

