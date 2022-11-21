Justin Boyd's new book "A Turkey's Thanksgiving Story" is a humorous and inspiring children's story about how the power of friendship can make impossible things happen

Recent release "A Turkey's Thanksgiving Story" from Page Publishing author Justin Boyd is a charming children's tale about Tom, a turkey who needs to hatch a plan to get out of being Thanksgiving dinner. Along with his friends Charity Chicken and Drake Duck, Tom sets out to learn an impressive skill that will keep him from being on the dinner table.

FORNEY, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boyd, a teacher and devoted family man, has completed his new book "A Turkey's Thanksgiving Story": an amusing and engaging story about Tom Turkey and his newfound friendships that inspire him to do incredible things that no turkey has done before.

"Tom has a problem," says author Justin Boyd. "He just learned that he would be the guest of honor at this year's Thanksgiving dinner, which is not usually a bad thing, unless you are a turkey! Tom must hatch a plan if he is going to survive this holiday, something to truly be thankful for on Thanksgiving."

Published by Page Publishing, Justin Boyd's whimsical tale transports readers to an eclectic farm just before Thanksgiving. Tom has been caught and chosen to be the Thanksgiving turkey, and his new acquaintances on the farm play a cruel trick on him when he arrives. They convince him that he should try to fly, but unfortunately, he does not succeed. All the farm animals laugh at Tom. Tired of the ridicule, Charity Chicken and Drake Duck befriend Tom Turkey and try to teach him a new trick.

Charity and Drake tell Tom that if he has a special skill, he won't end up as Thanksgiving dinner. But what could this skill be? Can they do the impossible and teach a turkey to swim?

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "A Turkey's Thanksgiving Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

