Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,552 in the last 365 days.

Whether You Step Outside Your Comfort Zone Or Your Country, God Will Use You To Show His Love

Xulon Press presents a touching memoir of God's border-defying love.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lori Marsh shares her experience of Loving People Of All Nations, Languages, and Cultures ($22.49, paperback, 9781662863301; $9.99, e-book, 9781662863318). 

Even as a child, Marsh loved learning about people with other customs, languages and cultures than the one she was familiar with in small-town Ohio. She started reading about other countries, then traveling to see them, then hosting international travelers in her home. In one way or another, God has found a way to use that love for all kinds of people throughout Marsh's life.

"All of these experiences grew out of a relationship with the Lord of all nations and learning to see His plans and dreams for the world. The struggles include how to communicate with other peoples and to understand their obvious differences. The story touches on what I learned in all the years of my journey as well as the struggles. The ending points to the next step in the ongoing journey which is into the unknown," said Marsh.

Lori Marsh has spent much of her life as a language teacher, teaching French, German and English to speakers of other languages. She has been on several missions' trips, traveled to various countries and hosted many internationals in her home.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Loving People Of All Nations, Languages and Cultures is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Lori Marsh, Salem Author Services, 817-908-3146, marshwiggles@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press

You just read:

Whether You Step Outside Your Comfort Zone Or Your Country, God Will Use You To Show His Love

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.