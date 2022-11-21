Whether You Step Outside Your Comfort Zone Or Your Country, God Will Use You To Show His Love

Xulon Press presents a touching memoir of God's border-defying love.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lori Marsh shares her experience of Loving People Of All Nations, Languages, and Cultures ($22.49, paperback, 9781662863301; $9.99, e-book, 9781662863318).

Even as a child, Marsh loved learning about people with other customs, languages and cultures than the one she was familiar with in small-town Ohio. She started reading about other countries, then traveling to see them, then hosting international travelers in her home. In one way or another, God has found a way to use that love for all kinds of people throughout Marsh's life.

"All of these experiences grew out of a relationship with the Lord of all nations and learning to see His plans and dreams for the world. The struggles include how to communicate with other peoples and to understand their obvious differences. The story touches on what I learned in all the years of my journey as well as the struggles. The ending points to the next step in the ongoing journey which is into the unknown," said Marsh.

Lori Marsh has spent much of her life as a language teacher, teaching French, German and English to speakers of other languages. She has been on several missions' trips, traveled to various countries and hosted many internationals in her home.

