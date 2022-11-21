When Your Life Changes In An Instant, Can You Still Feel God's Presence With You?

Xulon Press presents a testimony about God's companionship through trials.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Krystal Gill shares how an injury gave her a new perspective on weakness in Rethinking Pink ($13.99, paperback, 9781662860805; $5.99, e-book, 9781662860812).

Who would have thought that falling from a desk chair could change a life so drastically? It did, though. That accident was the beginning of seeing doctors for pain management from a concussion and neurological issues. Unrelated to the fall, Gill had previously experienced back pain which required surgery that nearly paralyzed her. Her medical mishaps provoked years of therapy and specialized workouts to strengthen her compromised spine. She confirms that the God who was with her on her multiple missionary trips was also with her in her hospital bed, and He would never leave her.

"After coming through surgery with a spinal cord injury (SPI), I realized I had a testimony and I wanted to give God honor by allowing others to realize they may have (or already have had) a unique relationship and experience that they, too, might be willing to put in writing," said Gill.

Krystal Gill is a linguist and teacher who has taught students from Pre-K through college and lived abroad in Spain, Costa Rica and Japan. She is an evangelist missionary under the direction of the Church of God in Christ, Inc. Although a lover of travel, she has been temporarily grounded due to a spinal cord injury incurred in 2015. Presently, she lives with her devoted husband of 30 years and their only son.

