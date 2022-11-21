Carolea Hower's newly released "Old Turtle and the Christmas Star" is a creative Christmas narrative that takes readers back to the birth of Christ

Submit Release
"Old Turtle and the Christmas Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolea Hower is a sweet story of imaginative play that brings young readers a vibrant story of the night Jesus was born.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Old Turtle and the Christmas Star": a sweet story of a unique perspective of the Christmas miracle. "Old Turtle and the Christmas Star" is the creation of published author,Carolea Hower, a dedicated wife and retired physical therapist.

Hower shares, "Every Christmas Judy played with her mother's Nativity puzzle. She thought that one of the pieces looked like an old turtle.

"Go along with Judy into the Attic of Time, where she discovered that Old Turtle wasn't just in her imagination after all.

"Listen as Old Turtle shares his memory of a very special night, long ago, when the Christmas star stopped over his stable."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolea Hower's new book will entertain while sharing key components of the story of Jesus for young readers.

Hower draws from an appreciation for simpler times and family traditions within the pages of this delightful juvenile tale.

Consumers can purchase "Old Turtle and the Christmas Star" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Old Turtle and the Christmas Star," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

