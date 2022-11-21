Nancy Letterly's newly released "Tears in My Heart" is an engaging personal story that explores God's work within the author's life

Submit Release
"Tears in My Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Letterly is an enjoyable reflection on a unique life experience that celebrates all the ways in which God has offered help along the way.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tears in My Heart": a heartfelt testimony to God's grace. "Tears in My Heart" is the creation of published author Nancy Letterly.

Letterly shares, "Tears can imply many things. There are tears (a split or rip), tears of sorrow (weeping), and tares that refer to weeds. I have experienced all three in my life. Some have to be healed, some endured, and some eradicated. Only with God's help can any of these processes be accomplished. This is my true story of how God has saved my life. I pray it will inspire and encourage others. Nothing is impossible with God!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Letterly's new book shares an intimate look into the author's journey of personal and spiritual growth.

Letterly shares in hopes of helping others on their faith journeys as they open themselves to all God has to offer.

Consumers can purchase "Tears in My Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tears in My Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

