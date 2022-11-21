Author Darielle Mac's new book "North Star Rising" is a spellbinding and evocative coming of age tale with unforgettable characters on and around a magical isle.

Recent release "North Star Rising" from Page Publishing author Darielle Mac is a compelling story introducing Amber Emrys, a young denizen of a mystical island whose search for her own destiny leads to otherworldly adventures, fantastical creatures, and a riveting journey of self-discovery.

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darielle Mac, a citizen of the world with the good fortune to have been raised in many countries and travel globally, has worked in experimental theater in New York, developed and directed projects in the US and Europe, and now lives in the American Southwest, where she enjoys hiking, running on the beach with her dogs, falconry, painting, fencing, gardening, and sailing adventures, has completed her new book "North Star Rising": an enthralling adventure that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.

Amber Emrys is coming of age. She lives on the mystical isle of T'ir Na Nor in the North Sea. Preparations for her Nest Naming Celebration are in the works. Pavarotti, a Puffin who has been "Guardian of the air" on the island for centuries, has watched over Amber as she's grown from chick to fledgling.

On her adventures, Amber braves trolls, befriends fantastical beasts, beguiles hooligans, outwits malevolent creatures of the earth and sea, and discovers buried secrets about herself and her Ma's family.

This is a tale filled with fun, whimsy, twists, tears, magic, music, and heart for YA readers and friends and family of all ages.

