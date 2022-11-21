Submit Release
Over Fifty Years In The Same Industry, You Certainly Collect Some Wonderful Stories!

Xulon Press presents a collection of anecdotes from a Georgia Power lineman.

GRIFFIN, Ga., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Danny L. Raines shares lessons learned and mistakes made in Legends of an Ole' Lineman: True Lessons and Learning for a Journeyman ($14.49, paperback, 9781662863981; $7.99, e-book, 9781662863998).

Raines began working for Georgia Power straight out of high school and stayed until he retired over 40 years later, only to begin consulting in the same business. His entire career has been in energy and he is full of stories about it, stories he is ready to share with his readers.

"I loved the industry and, after 55 years in the business, find it difficult to leave it," said Raines.

Danny L. Raines served the Georgia Power Company and its customers for 40 and ½ years before he retired and became the owner and principal consultant for Raines Utility Safety Solutions. He is a Certified Utility Safety Professional (CUSP) and an Authorized OSHA Trainer for General Industry and Construction at Georgia Tech Research Institute where he is an Affiliate Instructor.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Legends of an Ole' Lineman is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

