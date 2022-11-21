The Global Tea Market is expected to reach the value of 20.03 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global tea market size was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 20.03 by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Tea and dried and prepared leaves of a shrub, camellia, and Sinensis is a bitter, aromatic beverage prepared by infusion in hot water. Tea is an aromatic beverage prepared by pouring hot or boiling over cured or fresh leaves of camellia Sinensis is an evergreen shrub. Tea is originally formed in china. The full form of tea is a technology for enabling awareness. The tea gives to boost your immune system, fights inflation, and even wards off cancer and heart disease.
Drivers:
The increasing health benefits are driving the market’s revenue. The rising solid customer acknowledgment is the key factor to drive the market growth. The growing demand for green tea is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for a different types of packaging drives the market growth.
The growing demand for green tea
The increasing demand for green tea because of the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity have to boost green tea. Green tea contains healthy bioactive compounds, improves brain function, it helps weight loss, and also helps reduce bad breath these are the major factors to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
Changes in consumer preference and fluctuations in labor wages are the key factor to drive market growth. The growth of coffee consumption is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Tea Market - By Type:
• Green Tea
• Black Tea
• Fruit/Herbal Tea
Based on the type: The black tea segment was recorded as the largest market share in the tea market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Black tea is made from the fermented leaves of the camellia Sinensis plant and it has a strong flavor and more caffeine than any other tea. Black tea helps the lose weight. Black tea contains flavonoids found in red wine, and dark chocolate to drive the market growth.
Tea Market - By Packaging:
• Plastic Containers
• Loose Tea
• Paper Boards
• Aluminium Tin
• Tea Bags
Based on the packaging: The Paper Boards held the largest share in the tea market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Paper boards are widely used for packaging tea, and others they are economical for companies. The paper boards are made of an interlaced network of cellulose fibers and obtained from trees. Paper boards are easy to carry for a variety of things and therefore it is extremely important in the tea market.
Tea Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets
• Speciality Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarket segment held the largest share market in the tea market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarket is a self-service retail market selling specialty foods and household merchandise. The supermarkets provide a variety of brands and different choices to consumers ad also attractive discounts are offered in stores, located in easily inaccessible areas to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the tea market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for the dominance is the growth and popularity of the tea market and the increasing varieties of teas such as apple tea, yarrow tea, sage tea, herbal tea, green tea, black tea, and others and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing consciousness related to carbonated drinks is the major factor to drive the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the tea. There has been rapid growth in the tea market in the region leading to global market growth.
Europe is excepted to be growing lucratively in the tea market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2020, Unilever declare an update to its global principles for managing marketing to children, raising standards for an increasingly digital world.
• On June 06, 2022, LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with “A Healthier Way of Life™”, announces Hain Celestial’s North America business has joined the How2Recycle® label program. How2Recycle is the U.S.
• In November 2021, Associated British Foods has a clear sense of our social purpose. We work to provide safe, nutritious, and Low-cost food, and provide quality, budgeted clothing to hundreds of millions of customers worldwide.
