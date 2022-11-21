Acetic Acid Market 2023 | Size, Price Trends, Industry Overview, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

The Acetic Acid Market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮3-𝟮𝟬𝟮8″, the global acetic acid market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Acetic acid, or ethanoic acid (CH3COOH), is a clear, colorless, organic monocarboxylic compound that comprises antifungal and antibacterial properties. It is commercially formulated on an industrial scale through the air oxidation of acetaldehyde and the carbonylation of methanol. It can be further discovered in animal secretions and numerous plants, where it is mixed with the esters of different alcohols. Unlike nitric, formic, or sulfuric acid, acetic acid has lower density, and its melting point is significantly higher. Currently, It is widely used in manufacturing vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Apart from this, acetic acid finds extensive applications as an essential chemical reagent to produce diverse chemicals used, which are employed extensively in industries to manufacture textiles, inks, rubber, and plastic materials.

𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗰𝗶𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The widespread adoption of acetic acid across various industrial verticals in vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) form and derivatives to manufacture resins, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) paints, paper-board coatings, and adhesives is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive uptake of acetic acids in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a souring agent to pickle vegetables and add flavor in apple cider vinegar is favoring the market growth. It further offers various benefits, such as it kills bacteria, reduces blood pressure, decreases inflammation, and supports weight loss. Apart from this, the rising utilization of acetic acid to manufacture polyester, sealants, and greases that further finds applications in diverse industries, such as electronics, textiles, and packaging, are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the acetic acid market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• British Petroleum Plc

• Celanese Corporation

• Daicel Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• GNFC Limited

• HELM AG

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• PetroChina

• SABIC

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Sinopec

• Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

• Wacker Chemie AG

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global acetic acid market on the basis of application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Application:

• VAM

• PTA

• Anhydride

• Ethyl Acetate

• Butyl Acetate

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Plastics & Polymers

• Food & Beverage

• Inks, Paints & Coatings

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• China

• North America

• Western/Eastern Europe

• North East Asia

• South East Asia

• Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

