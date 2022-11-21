The Global Pea Protein Market is excepted to reach the value of 385.7 million USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global pea protein market size was valued at USD 215.5 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 385.7 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The pea protein is the protein found in peas it contains all of the essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. The pea protein is an extract from spilled peas and food manufacturers are adding this protein to a variety of foods like energy bars, meal replacement shakes, veggie burgers, and even cereals. Pea protein is used to increase the protein content of smoothies and shakes and it is a great fit for almost any diet. The pea protein is a high-quality protein and a great source of iron.
Drivers:
The increasing vegan population and the popularity of plant-based products are driving the market’s revenue. The rising consumer awareness regarding the consumption of a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle drive the market growth. The growing demand for non-GMO, gluten-free, and organic products is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing product innovation to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The high-cost ineffectiveness of raw materials is the key factor to hamper the market growth. The potential side effects associated with pea protein are the major factor to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Pea Protein Market - By Type:
• Concentrated
• Isolated
• Textured
Based on the type: The Isolated segment was recorded as the largest market share in the pea protein market in 2022 and it is the anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The isolate is a powder that contains pea protein and amino acids and nothing else. The isolated have a high protein content and therefore it is extremely important in the pea protein market.
Pea Protein Market - By Application:
• Snacks and Bakery products
• Meat extenders
• Meat substitute
• Food & Beverages
• Other food application
Based on the application: Food applications held the largest share in the pea protein market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use in performance nutrition has also witnessed strong growth factors such as lactose intolerance have witnessed athletes substituting to drive the market growth.
Pea Protein Market - By Source:
• Yellow Spit Pea
• Chickpea
• Lentils
Based on the source: The Yellow split peas segment held the largest share market in the pea protein market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The yellow split pea also known as the field pea, soup pea, dry pea, or matar dal, belongs to the species Pisum sativum to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the pea protein market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the pea protein market and the increasing vegan population and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for health & wellness products drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the pea protein. There has been rapid growth in the pea protein market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the pea proteins market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In Nov 2021, Roquette launch the world’s largest pea protein factory, strengthening its leading position in the worldwide alternative protein market. Roquette now has the world’s largest pea protein source, as well as some of the world’s greatest experts in producing novel plant-based meals, thanks to the new “Plant for the Future.”
• In December 2020, Cargill (U.S.) launched pea protein under its European ingredients portfolio. This development was focused on helping European food & beverage manufacturers meet the increasing demand for nutritious and plant-based products. Cargill’s pea protein offerings, which include RadiPure and Puris, are designed to meet the functional and sensory challenges in alternative emerging applications. The company’s pea protein is marketed with high solubility, emulsification, and foaming capacities. Cargill’s offerings are formulated to provide a minimum of 80% protein market.
• In October 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health, a DowDuPont Specialty Products Division business, added new pea protein ingredients to its Trupro product range. The new ingredients contain more protein and less sodium than previous offerings, and they come in an array of formats and textures for use in applications, such as nutrition bars, snacks, and cereal. The Trupro range features pea protein ingredients that are 70% protein and non-G.M.O./non-bioengineered.
