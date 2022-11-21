The Global Frozen Food Market is excepted to reach the value of 328.4 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global frozen food market size was valued at USD 256.2 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 328.4 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
Frozen food is a freezing food that preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. In frozen food, the processing of making involves placing the food inside a laminated pouch and subjecting the packaged product to a vacuum before sealing. The frozen food types are such as plain chicken, bread, pizza, sausages, chips, ice cream, bread, fish fingers, sweet corn, and desserts.
Drivers:
The increasing use of frozen food products such as pizza hut, KFC, McDonald’s, and subway are the factors driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for convenience food is the key factor to drive the market growth. The increasing women’s employment rate drives the market growth.
Growing demands for convenience food
The growing demand for the convenience food products such as ready meals, bakery goods, beverages, and confectioneries to driving the market growth. Convenience food saves time and energy and can be broken down into frozen foods, and ready-to-eat snacks. The developing new categories of convenient foods such as soup powders, cereal-based breakfast options, and various kinds of pudding mix to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The increasing preference for fresh and natural food products is the key factor hampering the market growth. There is a lack of awareness among consumers about the fact is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Frozen Food Market - By Product:
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Dairy
• Bakery
• Convenience food & ready meals
• Meat & Seafood
• Others
Based on the product: The Convenience food & Ready Meal segment was recorded as the largest market share in the frozen food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Convenience food is a food that is commercially prepared to optimize ease of consumption it is ready to eat without any preparation. Ready meals have high energy, micronutrients, saturated fats, and sodium and therefore it is extremely important in the frozen food market.
Frozen Food Market - By Type:
• Raw Material
• Ready-to-eat
• Half-Cooked
• Consumption
• Food Service
• Retail
Based on the type: The Ready to eat held the largest share in the frozen food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The ready-to-eat is prepared or cooked in advance with no further cooking or preparation required before bring eating. The ready-to-eat products are vegetable pulao, mixed vegetable curry, sambar rice, and chana masala to drive the market growth
Frozen Food Market - By distribution channel:
• Offline
• Online
Based on the distribution channel: The offline segment held the largest share market in the frozen food market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The offline segment has supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, local shops, and others to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
Europe is the largest growing region in the frozen food market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Europe has a high availability in the countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the frozen food market and the increasing rapid urbanization and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market rising the major factors such as economic stability, change in food preferences, and demand for ready to eat breakfast products to drive the region’s market growth. Germany is the largest market supporting the growth of the frozen food. There has been rapid growth in the frozen food market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the frozen food market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In April 2021 – The Frostkrone Food Group acquired Abergavenny Fine Foods Ltd. which is a market leader in the British retail and foodservice sector. Abergavenny Fine Foods Ltd is specialized in finger food and snack combinations in the form of deep-frozen goods or as fresh produce. Its product range.
• In February 2022 Seara is launching Seara Shawaya, a first-of-a-kind in the frozen foods space at Gulfood 2022. The company with a presence in more than 150 countries is owned by JBS, the worldwide leader in protein-based food.
• In June 2021, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation acquired the Meats and Meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods in the U.K. and Ireland. The acquisition is expected to strengthen PPC’S portfolio by adding popular brands such as Richmond, Fridge Raiders, and Denny to its brand family.
