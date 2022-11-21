Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Size to Hit $24.43 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 19.31% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Deployment of Hadoop Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Sector Across the Globe is Propelling its Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $24.43 billion by 2027. Hadoop is an open source structure software platform which is developed for scalable and distributed computing of large volume of data. It provides high performance and cost-effective analysis of Big Data generated by the enterprises through digital platforms and offers data discovery and visualization, social media analytics, distributed file system, hypertext transfer protocol and other enterprise applications of various both unstructured and structured data types. With the increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions and its integration with internet of things (IoT) tend to be a major driving factor for the growth of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market size during the forecast period. For instance, SAS, a multinational developer of analytics software created a best-in-class hybrid cloud analytics solution with its Red Hat which aimed to accelerate customer adoption of analytics across various enterprises with its integration with existing cloud and IoT solutions. This partnership tends to accelerate the Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry for various enterprise applications during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Increasing deployment of cloud-based solutions across various industries for optimizing industrial digitalization is analysed to significantly drive the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. Data Discovery and Visualization are analysed to hold highest share 37.12% in 2021 owing to surge in the demand of business intelligence (BI) solutions across various enterprises.

3. IT & Telecommunication industry is analysed to hold the highest market share 31.21% during the forecast period owing to the large amount of data generated across this vertical which propels the demand of Hadoop big data analytics solutions for efficient working across the enterprise.

4. North America is analysed to hold the highest share in 2021 owing to the increasing IT industry requirements and rising integration of hybrid platform technologies across various industries.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Data Discovery and Visualization are analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 22.12% among other offerings of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increase in the demand of business intelligence solutions across various enterprises.

2. Healthcare industry is analysed to be the highest growing segment with a CAGR of 21.31% among other industries of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the growing demand of efficient and smooth functioning cloud-based solutions in this sector.

3. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 34% in 2021 for the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market owing to the availability of leading market players for the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market coupled with increasing investments in the IT infrastructure development in this region.

4. According to Cisco, in 2021, 73% of the cloud workloads and compute instances will be in public cloud data centres in United States, up from 58% in 2019. This huge growth in cloud workloads tend to be significant driving factor for the growth of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry are -

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3. IBM Corporation

4. Google Inc.

5. Microsoft Corporation

