Notice of Resident Death at the Correctional Treatment Facility

The DC Department of Corrections is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the men and women in our custody and care. On November 19, 2022, at approximately 8:02 a.m., Department of Corrections (DOC) personnel found resident Giles Warrick, 63, unresponsive inside a cell at the Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF). DOC staff and medical personnel immediately began life-saving measures. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) arrived at 8:26 a.m. and pronounced Mr. Warrick deceased. The incident is currently under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Mr. Warrick’s next of kin has been notified by DOC. Our condolences are with Mr. Warrick’s family during this difficult time.

