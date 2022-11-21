Lateral Flow Assay Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027

Lateral Flow Assay Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lateral Flow Assay Market: Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the lateral flow assay market trends. The global lateral flow assay market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

Lateral flow assay (LFA) represents a paper-based platform that quantifies and detects analytes in complex mixtures. It aids in testing biological samples of sweat, serum, saliva, urine, plasma, blood, and other fluids. Consequently, lateral flow assay is extensively utilized in hospitals and clinical laboratories for the qualitative and quantitative detection of specific agents, antibodies, gene amplification, etc. In line with this, it also assists in producing simple, low-cost, and portable detection devices that are used in agriculture, biomedicine, food, environmental sciences, etc. As such, LFA is gaining extensive traction across the globe.

Market Trends:

The rising need for an alternative to sending patient samples to the laboratory, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is primarily driving the lateral flow assay market. Additionally, the lack of extensive laboratory facilities or trained health workers to easily conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and the widespread adoption of LFA kits that are smaller, portable, convenient, can be controlled with minimal training, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, they act as a one-step assay that does not require refrigeration, washing steps, pretreatment, etc., take a relatively short time for development, and allow the preparation of batches in advance, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases that require new diagnostic methods for effective treatment is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are introducing novel signal enhancement techniques and enhancing quantification systems and simultaneous detection, which is anticipated to fuel the lateral flow assay market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Technique:

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers

Digital/Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers

Breakup by Application:

Clinical Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profile

Drug Abuse Testing

Others

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety and Environment Testing

Drug Development and Quality Testing

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Merck KGAA

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

