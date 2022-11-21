Vitamin B6 Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamin B6 Market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin. It occurs in different forms such as pyridoxine, pyridoxamine, pyridoxal, and their phosphorylated forms. Vitamin B6 is found in a variety of foods such as organ meats, fish, potatoes and other starchy vegetables, nuts, and non-citrus fruits. Vitamin B6 is an important co-enzyme for the metabolism of proteins. Several hormones and neurotransmitters such as serotonin, adrenalin, dopamine, histamine, and GABA are dependent on vitamin B6. It prevents the formation of homocysteine in the blood. Deficiency of vitamin B6 causes dermatitis, anaemia and can lead to a weakened immune system. Fortification of food with vitamins acts as a major driver for the vitamin B6 market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Vitamin B6 Market, on account of widespread awareness regarding vitamins and supplements in the region.

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin. It exists in the following forms pyridoxal, pyridoxine, pyridoxamine, and their phosphorylated forms.

Vitamin B6 is used for the prevention and treatment of low levels of pyridoxine (pyridoxine deficiency) and anaemia. It is also used for morning sickness, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), insomnia, and many other conditions.

Segmental Analysis:

Vitamin B6 Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The tablet and capsule segment together held the largest share in the vitamin B6 market with more than 55% in 2021. Humans and other mammals cannot synthesize vitamin B6 and thus must obtain vitamin B6 through diet. Plant-derived foods mainly contain pyridoxine and animal-derived foods contain the phosphorylated forms of pyridoxal and pyridoxamine. Vitamin B6 is available as pyridoxine hydrochloride in multivitamins, vitamin B-complex, and standalone vitamin B6 supplements. A healthy and varied diet will provide vitamin B6. However, in people with kidney diseases, cancer, malabsorption syndrome, and other conditions, vitamin B6 supplements may be necessary. Scientists have hypothesized that certain B vitamins (folic acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6) might reduce cardiovascular disease risk by lowering homocysteine levels. The Heart Outcomes Prevention Evaluation 2 (HOPE 2) trial, which included more than 5,500 adults with known cardiovascular disease, found that supplementation for 5 years with vitamin B6 (50 mg/day), vitamin B12 (1 mg/day), and folic acid (2.5 mg/day) reduced homocysteine levels and decreased stroke risk by about 25%. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about 28-36% of the normal population uses food supplements that contain vitamin B6 . Tablets and capsules are easy to administer. Therefore, the tablet and capsule segment together account for a large share of the vitamin B6 market.

Vitamin B6 Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry: The pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in the vitamin B6 market up to 45% in 2021. Vitamin B6 supplements are found to be effective for treating a genetic form of anemia. When used as a supplement vitamin B6 is safe as long as one sticks to the recommended daily amount (RDA). The RDA of vitamin B6 for adults 50 years and younger is 1.3 milligrams. After age 50, the RDA is 1.5 milligrams for women and 1.7 milligrams for men. Therapeutic doses of pyridoxine are commonly used to treat homocystinuria, cystathioninuria, rheumatic diseases, degenerative joint diseases, carpal tunnel syndrome, and premenstrual syndrome. It is also prescribed to pregnant women to lessen morning sickness. According to the American Pregnancy Association, up to 85% of pregnant women experience nausea and vomiting during the first trimester of pregnancy termed morning sickness. The American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommends 10–25 mg of vitamin B6 3-4 times a day to treat morning sickness. Based on the various conditions it is used to treat, the pharmaceutical segment is set to dominate the vitamin B6 market during the forecast period.

Vitamin B6 Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America held the largest share in the Vitamin B6 Market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the rising geriatric population and awareness about healthy eating habits and supplementation. Furthermore, the presence of major players in this region further drives its market growth. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) about 659,000 Americans die from cardiovascular disease each year, that is 1 in every 4 deaths. Homocysteine is an amino acid in the blood and elevated levels have been linked to cardiovascular diseases, dementia, stroke, and osteoporosis. The most important nutrients that help lower homocysteine levels are folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6. According to an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Osteopathic Association of more than 2000 American adults, it was found that more than 86% of Americans take vitamins or supplements. This can be attributed to awareness regarding vitamins and their general effects on health. Hence, this region is expected to dominate the vitamin B6 market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the vitamin B6 market industry are -

1. Tianxin Pharmaceutical

2. DSM

3. Hegno

4. Sentai

5. Guangji Pharmaceutical

