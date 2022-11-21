The Global Hard seltzer market is excepted to reach the value of USD 23.8 billion by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global hard seltzer market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 23.8 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
The hard seltzer is a popular alcoholic drink that combines alcohol with flavored carbonated water. The hard seltzer is usually made by fermenting cane sugar sometimes malted barley is used. The hard seltzer has a lower alcohol content compared with many other alcoholic drinks and also has low calories and low sugar. The hard seltzer is like other alcohol is not a good source of nutrients and has empty calories. The hard seltzer doesn’t contain congeners, a hangover-inducing substance found in dark liquor and red wine.
Drivers:
The increasing adoption of low-alcohol content beverages among millennials and the younger generation is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for low alcohol content is the key factor in driving the market growth. The rising demand for low carbohydrates beverages is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages drives the market growth. The increasing adoption of new flavors among consumers drives the market growth.
Restraints:
Government substitutes and restrictions are the key factors to hamper the market growth. Many people find the taste of hard seltzer to be too sweet is the major factor in restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Hard Seltzer Market - By Abv Content:
• ABV Less Than 5%
• ABV of More Than 5%
Based on the abv content: The ABV of More Than 5% was recorded as the largest market share in the hard seltzer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increase in the shift of consumers from alcoholic beverages such as beer, spirits, and wine towards hard seltzer with more than 5% of ABV drives the market growth.
Hard Seltzer Market - By Packaging:
• Metal Cans
• Glass Bottles
• Plastic Bottles
Based on the packaging: The Metal Cans held the largest share in the hard seltzer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cans are cylindrical containers generally made of metals such as aluminum, steel, and tin. The cans are used for food packaging applications. The cans are easy to carry and are ideal to grab and go or food on the go therefore it is extremely important in the hard seltzer market.
Hard Seltzer Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Off-trade
• On-trade
Based on the distribution channel: The Off-trade Segment held the largest share market in the hard seltzer market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The off-trade is divided into the sub-segments such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and mini-markets. Consumers are preferred off-trade because have different varieties and discount offers to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the hard seltzer market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the hard seltzer market and the increasing consumer preferences for low alcohol content and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for product launches drives the region’s market. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the hard seltzers. There has been rapid growth in the hard seltzers market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the hard seltzer market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In April 2021, White Claw, from Mark Anthony Brands, launched its first global marketing campaign in collaboration with a diverse group of creators from across the United States and around the world to capture unscripted, momentary content inspired by the feeling White Claw evokes.
• In May 2020, White Claw released a line of 70-calorie hard seltzers in two flavors, branded as White Claw 70. The 4% alcohol content for White Claw 70 is slightly lower than the typical ABV of 5%. The launch of such products is a direct response to the current market, in which individuals take breaks from drinking or quit altogether. A handful of studies have identified the benefits of abstinence from alcohol, including improvements in blood pressure.
• In March 2022, Truly, one of the leading players in the global hard seltzer market announced the release of its first-ever flavored vodka in collaboration with seasoned alcohol producer Beam Suntory. The bottles will be landing on liquor shelves nationwide in three flavors—Strawberry Lemonade, and Wild Berry.
