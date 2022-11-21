Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin is Now Available Online for Sale

Working on a project with epoxy is not easy, and choosing the best epoxy brand is even harder. With hundreds of epoxy brands available in the market, it can be downright confusing. But it is no longer the cast now with the availability of Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin which has won the trust of their buyers all over the world.

Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin is a unique formula designed to help give new life to wood and objects that used to simply be discarded or deemed unusable. More than that, Ecopoxy is eco-friendly so it is not harmful to the environment. It is also non-toxic, making it safe to use both indoors and outdoors.

Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin comes in a variety of sizes from 750ml to 60L. Ecopoxy Resin cures water clear and is compatible with many substrates. It has been formulated to have increased UV stability, low viscosity for excellent air release, and a low exothermic heat buildup to allow for easy casting and encapsulation of items while preventing stress cracking.

Grab Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin Today To Get 10% Off

Ecopoxy has designed different products to help people make river tables and other wood projects. Ecopoxy has commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential applications.

Mixing and matching different colors, textures or effects is easy with the new FlowCast Kit. This revolutionary resin can be mixed in combination pigments to produce custom shades. Ecopoxy FlowCast is an amazing material that can be worked with the same tools one already have for woodworking such as a lathe, table saw, or belt sander.

Ecopoxy Flow Cast Resin Features



Good for thick pours



Makes strong bonds to the objects they cure to



Cures water clear



No bubbles



Easy to mix



Eco-friendly



Preventing stress cracking



Low exothermic heat



UV stability



Low viscosity



No special tools required



And more



FlowCast also has a customizable appearance which can be achieved by using EcoPoxy's high-intensity metallic color pigments and liquid colors. The cured system is compatible with a variety of finishing methods, ensuring that desired custom finishes are achievable in all production areas.

Without these features, it is difficult for a person to use epoxy of his own. Ecopoxy is suitable for wood, or counters and tables. With the availability to adapt to metallic pigmentation or glitter, FlowCast can be used in conjunction to result in a custom-colored finish.

Grab Ecopoxy UVPoxy Kit Now To Get 10% Off

Ecopoxy products are reliable epoxy resin that works well for different materials. Due to its eco-friendliness, it is safe to use without the use of a mask. However, it is recommended to wear safety gear before using Ecopoxy. As Ecopoxy is non-toxic it can be used under normal room temperatures of 70-80F.

This amazing product is available at a pocket-friendly price and the bigger size you order, the more discount you get per package.

Ecopoxy resins have proven their worth and there are hundreds of people who order this amazing product online from their retailer in Montana. That is why this product rapidly goes out of stock. “The best way to get a sleek, bubble-free, and mesmerizing project is to start acting now by ordering your package of Ecopoxy Flowcast Resin before it is too late. You will often have to wait for the new supply to be available, which can take many weeks or even months.”

— WebWireID296888 —