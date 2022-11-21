According to CMi Global Breathable Films Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 4.8 Bn By 2030 At 8% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Breathable Films Market was estimated at USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.

Breathable Films Market: Overview

The huge demand for products that help maintain hygiene in the healthcare sector and the food packaging industry has emerged as the major driving force for the market’s growth. The high disposable income available to the people has enabled them to opt for advanced options available in the market. The pandemic outbreak considerably impacted this particular market as the demand for premium materials had increased worldwide, with the high demand for PPE kits.

Breathable Films Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for hygiene products among developing countries has emerged as a major driving force for the breathable films market, which is expected to grow similarly in the future and hence record considerable revenue over the period. The extensive use of breathable films by the packaging industry has emerged as a major growth factor for the market due to the huge demand for premium packaging materials among consumers. The higher disposable income available to the people has enabled them to opt for premium packaging materials and advanced healthcare facilities that have helped the market record considerable revenue over the period.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Breathable Films market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Breathable Films market was valued at around USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The breathable film market’s growth has declined due to the lack of penetration it has exhibited regarding the use of baby diapers. The high cost associated with using premium breathable materials has imposed additional pressure on the key market players, as it will emerge as a major obstacle to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

D) The increasing awareness regarding hygiene and health among the people, mainly after the pandemic outbreak, has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the breathable films market and is expected to continue similarly in the future.

E) The cultural barriers worldwide vary according to the region, which emerges as a major challenge for the growth of the breathable films market. Lack of awareness regarding feminine hygiene among people in certain parts of the world has emerged as a major challenging factor for the growth of the market.

Regional Landscape

The geographical region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for breathable films about the huge demand experienced by the food packaging industry, which uses this MaterialMaterial on a large scale to provide a premium packaging experience to potential consumers. The medical industry also makes use of this particular MaterialMaterial for helping patients who suffer from incontinence which mainly includes people belonging to the geriatric population. The huge number of people who belong to this geographic population account for the largest market share and is expected to continue similarly in the future.

The increasing disposable income has enabled them to opt for advanced medical facilities that provide a premium experience to potential consumers. The region of China has emerged as a major consumer of breathable films of the huge packaging industry that belongs to this region. The extensive use of baby diapers has also emerged as a major reason for the growth of the present market. Consumption of breathable films in North America and Europe is increasing considerably and is expected to boost the market growth tremendously in the coming times.

Key Players

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Globaal Inc.DuPont de Nemour Inc.

Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Fujian Xingyuan Industry Co. Ltd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Innovia Films

RKW Group

Nitto Denko Corporation

Trioplast Industries AB

Fatra A.S.

Covestro AG

Skymark Packaging

American Polyfilm

Arkema Group

Omya AG

The Breathable Films Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Others

By Technology

Microporous

Monolithic

By End User

Medical

Packaging

Textile

Construction

Hygiene and personal care

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

