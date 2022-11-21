The Global Processed Meat Market is excepted to reach the value of 9.7 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global processed meat market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Processed meats are meats that have been preserved by smoking or salting, curing, or adding chemical preservatives, and also include bacon, hot dogs, and deli meats. Processed meat is usually composed of pork or beef but also poultry. Eating too much bacon. Sausages, hot dogs, canned meat, or launch meat that is processed in some way to preserve or flavor it is bad for health. Eating processed meat increases your risk of bowel and stomach cancer.
Drivers:
The increasing consumption of various processed food products is driving the market’s revenue. The rising consumer awareness for organic processed meat products drives the market growth. The growing demand for flavored and nutritious meat products drives the market growth. The growing demand for ready-to-eat meat products drives the market growth. The increase in disposable income is expected to be one of the major factors driving the market growth. The rising adoption of fast-paced life is driving the market growth. The growing demand for ready-to-cook meat products drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The high risk of side effects like cancer is the key factor hampering the market growth. The obesity rates are rising of increased consumption of processed meat-based products is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Processed Meat Market - By Processing Type
• Chilled
• Frozen
• Canned
Based on the processing type: The Frozen segment was recorded as the largest market share in the processed meat market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The meat was frozen the cooler temperature can slow some bacteria growth but not enough to keep the food then spoiling. Frozen meat has a long shelf life and also lesser chances of microbial contamination therefore it is extremely important in the processed meat market.
Processed Meat Market - By Product Type
• Poultry
• Beef
• Lamb
• Pork
Based on the product type: Poultry held the largest share in the processed meat market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Poultry is animal husbandry and bird raised commercially or domestically for meat, eggs, and feathers such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys. The increased consumption of packaged chicken and shifting consumer preference away from red meat also negative impact on health to drive the market growth.
Processed Meat Market - By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Grocery Stores
• Specialty Retailers
• Online Channels
• Others
Based on the distributional channel: The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the processed meat market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarkets can have good quality and also affordable prices these factors to drive the market growth.
Processed Meat Market – By Application:
• Commercial
• Residential
Based on the application: The Commercial segment held the largest share market in the processed meat market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increased the popularity of KFC, fast food chains, restaurants, and cafes to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the processed meat market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the processed meat market and the increasing demand for convenience food and high-protein animal meat products and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the processed meat. There has been rapid growth in the processed meat market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the processed meat market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2020, Cranswick PLC acquired Buckle Farm Limited’s pig farming and rearing operations. This acquisition helps the company expand its pig processing business and increase its self-sufficiency by 30%.
• In April 2021, Agthia Group PJSC, a UAE-based food, and beverage company acquired a 75.02% stake in Ismailia Investments for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is part of Agthia's ambition to position itself as the region's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.
• In January 2021, Hormel Foods Corporation acquired Planters®' snacks, which is a subsidy of Kraft Heinz Company, the strategy behind this acquisition is an expansion of the business and expansion of the product portfolio.
