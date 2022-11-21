Liquid Applied Membrane Market is expected to reach the value of 24.8 billion USD by the end of 2026
Liquid Applied Membranes (LAM) Market size is expected to grow from $ 18.7 billion in 2021 to $ 24.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR (CAGR) of 5.9%HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Applied Membranes (LAM) Market size is expected to grow from $ 18.7 billion in 2021 to $ 24.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The liquid applied is a monolithic, fully bonded, liquid-based coating suitable for many waterproofing and roofing applications. The liquid waterproofing membrane is used in all areas of roofing, planters, sunken areas, landscapes, pedestrian areas, car parks, and structural waterproofing. The liquid-applied membrane is good because it has been around for many years and meets strict building codes and provides top-tier performance attributes. The liquid-applied membranes which cure to form waterproof elastomer rubber-like membranes can stretch and return to their original shape without damage.
Market Drivers:
The increasing spending on infrastructure development including the creation of power plants, power grids, treatment, supply plants, roads, railways, airports, bridges, telecommunication networks, schools, and hospitals is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for commercial projects drives market growth. The rising use of waterproof membranes to increase the longevity of buildings is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for the application of liquid applied membranes such as roofing, walls, building structures, and roadways drives the market growth.
Market Restraints:
The high cost of raw materials is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Liquid Applied Membrane Market - Based on Type
Bituminous Membranes
Elastomeric Membranes
Cementitious Membranes
Polyurethane Membranes
Based on the type:
The Cementitious Membranes segment was recorded as the largest market share in the liquid-applied membrane market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cementitious membrane is a synthetic polymer and cement-based two-component liquid membrane in water dispersion it is used for waterproofing it concentrates the surfaces such as flat roofs terraces and bathrooms and therefore it is extremely important in the liquid-applied membrane market.
Liquid Applied Membrane Market - Based on Application
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Roadways
Based on the application:
Roofing held the largest share in the liquid-applied membrane market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasingly enhanced waterproofing with high longevity and safe applications. Roofing for the construction industry they providing effective restoration of structural concrete in case of damage and leaking roofs to drive market growth.
Liquid Applied Membrane Market - Based on End-use
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Public Infrastructure
Based on the end-use:
The Residential Construction segment held the largest share market in the liquid-applied membrane market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The residential construction is more than half of the floor area used for dwelling purposes. The increasing fast urbanization and growing demand for affordable buildings drive market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the liquid-applied membrane market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the liquid-applied membrane market and the increasingly growing population and urbanization and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for water management drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the liquid-applied membrane. There has been rapid growth in the liquid-applied membrane market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the liquid-applied membrane market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In December 2021, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. through a strategic agreement, which is a significant step to enhance the penetration of untapped and emerging markets and further reinforce its presence in the markets of North America in the field of construction chemicals. This strategic move ensures Saint-Gobain’s “Grow and Impact” strategic plans.
In June 2020, for instance, Henry Company LLC (now a CARLISLE company) announced the launch of Henry 812 Roof Saver, which extends the life of aging roofs by locking granules and reducing further granule loss. It protects roofs from sun, wind, rain, ice, and snow and extends their longevity by up to five years. In addition, innovations in the field of liquid membranes.
In March 2022, SIKA AG announced the acquisition of Sable Marco Inc., a manufacturer of cementitious products and mortars in Canada. This strategic acquisition will help SIKA AG to strengthen access to distribution channels in Canada. In addition, the alliance will help in cross-selling and increasing the penetration of commercial, home center, and builder merchants, with improvement buildings.
