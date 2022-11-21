The Global Probiotics Market is excepted to reach the value of 69.3 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global probiotics market size was valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 69.3 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The probiotics help your body maintain a healthy community of microorganisms or help your body’s community of microorganisms return to a healthy condition after being disturbed. The probiotics it helped your body digest food and keep bad bacteria from getting out of control and making you sick. Bananas have high probiotics. Probiotics are very safe and usually recommended to take them daily. The probiotic’s most common side effects are a temporary increase in gas, bloating, constipation and thirst.
Drivers:
The increasing health consciousness among consumers is driving the market’s revenue. The rising adoption of immunity-boosting probiotics-fortified food drives the market growth. Increasing immunity, sustaining gut health, weight management, circumventing obesity, and many others to drive the market growth. The growing demand for high application of the industry offerings drives the market growth. The increasing use of probiotics as an alternative to antibiotics drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The high R&D costs for developing new probiotic strains are the key factor hampering the market growth. The risk of contamination is the major factor in restraining market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Probiotic Market - By Ingredient:
• Bacteria
• Yeast
Based on the ingredient: The Bacteria segment was recorded as the largest market share in the probiotic market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The bacteria are divided into lactobacilli, streptococcus, Bifidobacterium, and others. The most important bacteria in probiotics are lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria and therefore it is extremely important in the probiotic market.
Probiotic Market - By Application:
• Food & Beverages
• Dietary Supplements
• Animal Feed
Based on the application: Food and Beverages held the largest share of the probiotic market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The food and beverages are divided into nondairy, dairy, baked food, fermented meat, and dry food probiotics to drive the market growth.
Probiotics Market - By Form
• Dry
• Liquid
Based on the form: The liquid segment held the largest share market in the probiotics market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Liquid probiotics such as kefir water, probiotic juices, and yogurt-based drinks drive the market growth.
Probiotics Market - By End-User
• Human Probiotics
• Animal Probiotics
Based on the end-user: The Human Probiotics segment held the largest share market in the probiotics market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Human probiotics have broadened the scope of the products fit for human consumption to drive market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the probiotics market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the probiotics market and the increasing population coupled with the rising disposable income and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing consumer awareness about digestive health drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the probiotics There has been rapid growth in the probiotics market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the probiotics market.
Latest Industry Development:
• On February 11th, 2022; A team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India recognized the next-generation probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 from a dairy food product that showed great promise in promoting healthy aging. The team has also developed a yogurt using this probiotic bacterium which may be consumed to derive of these health benefits. The recent advances in life science have increased anticipation and have led to the rapid climb of the aging population. The scientists found the next-generation probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5 from a foodstuff that shows great promise in promoting healthy aging on a model organism called Caenorhabditis Elegans.
• In April 2020: Chr. Hansen Inc. announced the launch of a science-based online probiotic platform in the US market. The new online platform is intended to educate consumers and healthcare professionals about the benefits of probiotics.
• In May 2019: Neuraxpharm Group, one of the leading European specialty pharmaceutical companies introduced its first probiotic in the regional market following a special licensing contract with the Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd.
