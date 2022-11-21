The Global Sports Nutrition Market is excepted to reach the value of 31.0 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global sports nutrition market size was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 31.0 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
Sports nutrition is the study of the practice of nutrition and diet about improving anyone’s athletic performance. They have a category for sports nutrition including sports drinks, protein supplements, performance enhancers, and creatine. Sports use nutrition in a wide variety of foods like wholegrain bread and cereals, fruit, lean meat, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. Sports nutrition refers to nutritional strategies that are put in place to aid athletic performance.
Drivers:
The increasing awareness of fitness and active living is driving the market’s revenue. The growing maintenance and achievement of ideal body weight drive the market growth. The rising adoption by athletes owing to their advantages is a major factor in driving the market growth. The growing demand for flavored drinks from various sports enthusiasts drives the market growth. The increasing disposable income is the key factor to drive the market growth. The growing demand for various types of protein bars, dietary supplements, and energy drinks among bodybuilders and athletes is driving the market growth.
Restraints:
The negative impact on alternative products such as Anabolic steroids and prohormones are the key factors hampering the market growth. Stimulants are also the major factor in restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Sports Nutrition Market - By Type:
• Creatine
• BCAA
• Protein Powder
• ISO Drink Powder
• Supplement Powder
• RTD Protein Drinks
• Protein Bars
• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars
• Carbohydrate Drinks
• ISO & Other Sports Drinks
Based on the type: The Supplement Powder segment was recorded as the largest market share in the sports nutrition market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Sports supplement to claim help athletes in some way and also few supplements have proven benefits for athletes. The growing consumption of protein supplements such as whey protein and the availability of various plant proteins drive the market growth.
Sports Nutrition Market - By Distribution Channel:
• Fitness Institutions
• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers
• Small Retail
• Drug & Specialty Stores
• Online
Based on the distribution channel: The Fitness Institution held the largest share in the sports nutrition market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The consumers most preferred the fitness institution and therefore it is extremely important in the sports nutrition market.
Sports Nutrition Market - By Application:
• Pre-Workout
• Post-Workout
• Weight Loss
• Others
Based on the application: The Post-Workout segment held the largest share market in the sports nutrition market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The post-work has benefits such as recovery, repairing damaged muscles, maintenance of muscle mass, and enhanced muscle gain to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the sports nutrition market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the sports nutrition market and the increasing participation of individuals and groups in sports activities and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing athletics infrastructure drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the sports nutrition. There has been rapid growth in the sports nutrition market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the sports nutrition market.
Latest Industry Development:
• On April 14, 2022 -- MusclePharm Corporation (“MusclePharm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am incredibly proud of the numerous business achievements we have had in 2021 and year-to-date in 2022, positioning our Company for growth this fiscal year. Our MP Beverage team was formed last year.
• In March 2020, The Coca-Cola Company launched "Powerade", which is an energic drink, the company has launched this product with different flavors. The strategy behind this was to expand the company's product portfolio through new product development.
• In April 2019, Hormel completed the USD 465 million sales of the CytoSport Protein Business to PepsiCo Inc. The sale to PepsiCo Inc. is expected to enable more growth for CytoSport and its flagship offering, thereby increasing the market share of PepsiCo Inc. in the Sports Nutrition Market.
