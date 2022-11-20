Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2600 Block of Birney Place, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast.
At approximately 12:55 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members discovered a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
On Friday, November 18, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
Additional suspects in the offense were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.