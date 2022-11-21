Medical textiles market Size, Growth and Forecast | Market Data Forecast
Medical textiles market anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.95% by 2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical textiles market was calculated to be USD 16,686.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.95% by 2027
Medical textiles are used in a medical environment or for the treatment of an injury, it refers to all textiles also used for first aid, clinical, surgical, and hygienic purposes. Medical textiles are fiber-based products and structures.
Market Drivers:
The Medical Textiles Market is increasing in the number of implants, patients with chronic diseases, and surgeries are the factors driving the market growth.
The growing demand for healthcare and hygiene products
Consumers are more concerned about their health care and hygiene products. Healthcare and hygiene products are developed from natural materials and gaining popularity worldwide to drive market growth and rising awareness of the safety of natural resources based on healthcare and hygiene products. The natural resources of correct textile materials with efficient process methods ensure the quality and performance of the products developed from healthcare and hygiene products.
Market Restraints:
The high cost of medical smart textiles restraints the market growth. It is anticipated to be stumbling to the industry’s expansion. They have limited the growth of the global medical smart textile market.
Segmentation Analysis:
Medical Textiles Market - By Fabric:
Woven
Knitted
Non-Woven
Others
Based on the fabric:
The Non-Women segment was recorded as the largest market share in the Medical Textiles Market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is attributed to superior properties such as superior strength-to-weight ratio, water vapor transmission capacity, and high bacterial resistance. Non-Women medical textiles mainly use natural fibers.
Medical Textiles Market - By Application:
Implantable Goods
Non-Implantable Goods
Healthcare & Hygiene Products
Others
Based on the application:
Healthcare and Hygienic Products held the largest share of the Medical Textiles Market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is expected to increase the demand for healthcare and hygienic products like medical bags, face masks, shoe covers, gowns, caps, wipes, bed sheets, maternity pads, sanitary napkins, and incontinence pads these applications to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the Medical Textiles Market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the high availability of the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth of the popularity of medical textiles and the increases in their manufacturing capacities to cater to the growing demand for raw materials for the manufacturing of PPE products, such as surgical gowns and face masks. The Asia Pacific is prevalent in the medical textiles market due to increases in the rates of industrialization and urbanization of t medical textiles market. China and India is the largest market supporting the growth of medical textile products. There has been rapid growth in medical textile products and healthcare and hygienic products, driving the region’s market growth.
Europe is expected to be growing lucratively in the medical textile market.
Latest Industry Developments:
On January 1st, 2022 Indorama India Private Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Indorama Corporation Pte Ltd., Singapore announced, that it has completed its acquisition of Grasim Industries Ltd.’s Fertilizer business, Indo-Gulf Fertilizer on 1st January 2022. IIP has existing facilities in West Bengal, India to produce and trade phosphate-based complex fertilizers, which are marketed under the brand “Paras”, a premier brand in Eastern India.
On January 12, 2021, Fitesa announced today the investment in a new state-of-the-art Reicofil 5 for its site in Simpsonville, South Carolina, planned to start up in the second half of 2022. The new machine is described as one-of-a-kind due to its unique versatility in producing differentiated materials for a wide range of applications and markets. One key feature is the capacity to convert bio and circular polymers into high-quality and high-productivity spunbond nonwovens.
In Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development, and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces it will highlight its creative solutions for product design and development at the Smart Fabrics Summit which will be held on March 28-29th, 2022 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC. Samples of advanced textiles suited for a wide range of technical requirements will be on display.
