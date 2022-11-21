Overall Sales of Plunger Stoppers Market is Estimated to rise at 5.7% CAGR, totaling a Revenue of US$ 223.2 Mn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising adoption of plunger stoppers across various end use sectors including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and growing popularity of home treatments are some of the key factors driving the global plunger stopper market.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Plunger stopper market size is expected to grow from US$ 128.1 Mn in 2022 to US$ 223.2 Mn by 2032, with overall sales rising at 5.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period.



The plunger stopper market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the global packaging industry. A plunger stopper is used in syringes to ensure that a vaccine contained in the syringe will not leak during storage.

The urge for self-treatment with prefilled syringes from consumers is expected to play a key role in boosting the sales of plunger stoppers during the forecast period. Plunger stopper helps in maintaining the quantity of vaccine in prefilled syringes. As a result, they have become a critical component of these medical devices.

Similarly, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing usage of syringes, particularly prefilled ones, for treatment purposes are anticipated to elevate the demand for plunger stoppers over the next ten years.

Consumers and manufacturers are focusing more on recyclable plunger stoppers due to environmental concerns. Thus, development and popularity of ecofriendly plunger stoppers will further aid in the expansion of the global market through 2032.

Key Takeaways from Plunger Stopper Market

Based on material, the bromobutyl rubber segment is estimated to hold around 33.5 % of the market value share by the end of 2022.

of the market value share by the end of 2022. By end use, pharmaceuticals segment is projected to expand 1.4 times the current market value during the forecast period.

times the current market value during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold a substantial share of the global plunger stopper market through 2032.

East Asia is likely to emerge as the fastest growing plunger stopper market during the forecast period.

With rapid expansion of healthcare industry, demand for plunger stoppers is anticipated to grow at a robust pace across India over the next ten years.



“The change in the lifestyle of people coupled with rising cases of various diseases has increased the demand for home-treatment with prefilled syringes. Thus, increasing usage of syringes, especially prefilled ones, for treatment of various diseases will aid in the expansion of plunger stopper market during the forecast period”– says an FMI analyst

Development in Biotechnology Products i s Positively Impacting the Growth of the Plunger Stopper Market :

Plunger stopper plays a crucial role in syringes as bad packaging makes the syringes useless. Plunger stopper is used by various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and Others (Research & Development, etc.).

Recent developments in biotechnological products such as vaccines in prefilled syringes (PFS) have grabbed considerable attention from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. This can be attributed primarily to some of the benefits that PFS provides, such as reduced medical dosing errors, reduced risk of microbial contamination by limiting manipulations before dosing, and increased convenience and ease of use. Such development in biotechnological products is positively impacting the growth of the plunger stopper market and is expected to boost during the forecasted period.

Plunger Stopper Market Landscape

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), Dätwyler Holding Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., are the key players operating in the global plunger stopper market. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the plunger stopper are Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass co., LTD, Teknor Apex, Lonstroff AG, Daikyo Seiko, Ltd., Pharmatechs Group LTD, HEXPOL AB, Qingdao Huaren Medical Product Co., Ltd., Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology Co., LTD, Suzhou CRH Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and others.

Plunger Stopper Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global plunger stopper market, analysing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the plunger stopper based on the material (Chlorobutyl Rubber, Bromobutyl Rubber, Silicone, TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers)), plunger size (Less than 1 ml, 1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, Above 10 ml), and end use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others (Research & Development, etc.)) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

