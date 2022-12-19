DR. PHONE FIX, A TOP CANADIAN CELL PHONE REPAIR LEADER, OPENS ITS 20TH ALBERTA STORE IN RED DEER
We’re proud to be expanding in Red Deer and pleased we’ve received a nearly perfect 5-Star Google rating from local customers,”RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political and business leaders joined in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open Dr, Phone Fix’s 20th Alberta store in Red Deer as part of a national roll out.
— Dr. Phone Fix Executive Chair Sunil Goel
Red Deer Deputy Mayor Cindy Jefferies and Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Robinson joined Dr. Phone Fix’s Board Chair, Sunil Goel, for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Broadcasting live from the event was Big 105 on air personality Mel Evans.
Dr. Phone Fix, Canada's fastest growing cell phone repair business, is opening one new store, roughly every three weeks, as part of its growth plan to reach 200 stores nationwide. The Company expects to be close to 1/5th of the way there by this Christmas. Leading online industry publication, Retail Insider, describes the openings happening at a “crazy pace.”
Dr. Phone Fix is one of Canada’s hottest new business stories in the multi-billion dollar cell phone business. The Company is a nominee, finalist or winner of more than 30 top Canadian and International 2022 business awards. A gala in London, England celebrated winners of the 19th Stevie International Business Awards which included Dr, Phone Fix along with Bell, Telus, BMO and Canadian Tire.
Mr. Goel says, “We know how concerned Red Deer residents are about protecting the planet so we’re pleased our specially trained technicians can give their cell phones a ‘second life’, so to speak, and divert them from e-waste landfills. As part of our green commitment, Dr. Phone Fix is partnering with Canada’s top non-profit battery recycler, Call2Recycle, which is the federal government’s chosen battery recycler. We provide unmatched service, repairing phones, tablets, iPads and computers and we guarantee our work for life.”
He added, “Dr. Phone Fix is the second largest buyer/seller of certified pre-owned cell phones in Canada so instead of buying expensive new models customers can get great phones that look like new at greatly reduced prices.”
