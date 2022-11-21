Policy Orchestration Market is Expected to Reach US$ 917.9 Mn by 2032, Owing to the Growing Compliances in Enterprise Organizations – Future Market Insights, Inc.

The CAGR for South Asia and Pacific Policy Orchestration Market is 6.4% for the forecast period 2022-2032. Presence of Large Enterprises Driving Demand for Policy Orchestration in US

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights report on policy orchestration, the market for is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.



According to this report, the policy orchestration market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 917.9 million by the end of 2032, and for 2022, the estimated value is US$ 556.4 million. Policy orchestration of practises and principles that integrate and function in development.

Cloud services, datacentre centralization, virtualization technologies, and network automation are some of the numerous technologies that are being deployed by enterprises. To ensure the entire infrastructure is on the same page regarding security policy implementation, a policy orchestration solution is used.

Attribute Details Market value in 2021 US$ 537.6 Mn Market CAGR 2022 to 2032 5.10% Share of top 5 players Around 45% Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa Key Segments Covered Solution, Enterprise Size, Industry and Region Key Companies Profiled Apolicy, PolicyIQ, PolicyHub, Immuta Inc, Tufin, Trellix, McAfee, TrueOps, Logic Manager, Micro Focus, FireMon, Forescout, Orchestral.io, Synopsys Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Key Takeaways: Policy Orchestration Market



By solution, the software segment held the largest market share for the year 2021 with the market share of 56.3% and services segment will exhibit the higher CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period 2022-2032.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises dominated the segment with a market share of 55.6% and small and medium-sized enterprises will be estimated to have the higher CAGR of 4.7% for the forecast period.

and small and medium-sized enterprises will be estimated to have the higher CAGR of for the forecast period. By industry, the Finance sector dominated the policy orchestration market for the year 2021 with a market share of 23.4% industry and the highest CAGR will be exhibited by the healthcare industry for the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.



According to FMI Analyst, “Policy orchestration is a broad term that could refer to the numerous policies that are implemented by a company for its security purposes. The larger the enterprise, the larger would be the size of the deployment. However, factors that impact the policy orchestration market include the cyber-attacks that occur in the country and what the leading industries and sectors of that particular country are.”

Rising Demand for Wireless Systems Influence Service Policy Orchestration Market

A stronger demand for such solutions has been generated, particularly in North America, by the expanding usage of technologies utilising cloud solutions, network virtualization, and "bring your own device." With these developments, especially the BYOD trend and working from home, companies need to ensure that their security policies are applied across every enterprise device, driving the demand for the policy orchestration market.

More Valuable Insights on Policy Orchestration Market

In this report by Future Market Insights, policy orchestration market has been segmented into three sections: by solution: software (on-premises, and cloud-based), and services (professional services, and managed services), enterprise size (large enterprises, and small and mid-sized enterprises), industry (finance, manufacturing and resources, distribution services, services, public sector, infrastructure) to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in policy orchestration demand outlook.

Policy Orchestration Market by Category

By Solution:

Policy Orchestration Platform On-premises Cloud-based

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Enterprise Size:

Small Offices (1–9 employees)

Small Enterprises (10–99 employees)

Medium-sized Enterprise (100–499 employees)

Large Enterprises (500–999 employees)

Very Large Enterprises (1,000+ employees)



By Industry:

Finance

Manufacturing & Resources

Distribution Services

Services

Public Sector

Infrastructure

