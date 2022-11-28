Memphis Firm Disrupting B2B Marketing World with Guaranteed Results
RedRover Sales & Marketing Strategy Plans National Expansion from New “Doghouse”
Why would a company expect less of its outside vendors than it does from its own employees?”MEMPHIS, TN, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedRover Sales & Marketing Strategy, a Memphis-based company, is one of only two privately held full-service agencies in the U.S. offering guaranteed results for business-to-business, or B2B, clients. Now the firm is moving its “doghouse,” or headquarters, to new space in Downtown Memphis in preparation for a national expansion that will triple the number of employees at its Memphis headquarters in the next few years and add scores more in cities across the Eastern United States.
— Lori Turner-Wilson, RedRover founder and CEO
The guarantee
RedRover guarantees a return on investment for its clients – and it’s one of only two of the B2B-focused full-service private firms in the country to do so out of 14,000 U.S.-based marketing/advertising firms.
The process starts with a Growth Optimization plan based on the client’s needs, whether it’s profit improvement, growth in sales volume or expansion into new markets. RedRover leverages its world-class research and strategic planning team to establish goals, targeted outcomes, strategies and a strong marketing ROI – backed by the firm’s results guarantee. RedRover then executes the strategies in collaboration with its client, and if metrics aren’t achieved in any one quarter, the client receives an automatic credit toward the next quarter’s investment.
The guarantee ensures results, much like the accountability standards a company sets for its own employees. As RedRover founder and CEO Lori Turner-Wilson said, “Why would a company expect less of its outside vendors than it does from its own employees?”
The expansion
RedRover’s national expansion is already underway. RedRover has hired a national account manager in Atlanta and both a director of client experience and a national sales executive in Dallas. The company plans to acquire specialty firms and build business in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and the New York City tri-state area.
“As we thought about where we’d expand, we looked for markets that had strong growth in middle market companies – those with between $15 and $100 million in revenue,” said Turner-Wilson. “We have a hands-on approach with our clients, so we looked at cities that were easy to get to from Memphis, with growing B2B markets where we already had relationships we could build from.”
Turner-Wilson said the company has already identified a short list of specialty firms it hopes to acquire in the growth markets, firms that bring expertise RedRover doesn’t currently have – although she wouldn’t name names quite yet.
While account management and national sales talent is being hired in expansion markets, production services – like copywriting, design, digital, development, research and strategy – and shared services – like HR, IT, finance and administration – will operate out of the company's headquarters, ensuring significant job growth in Memphis, where the firm currently has 10 employees.
The pack leader
Before co-founding RedRover, Turner-Wilson led Fortune 1000 marketing and communications teams. In those roles she was routinely on the hunt for a marketing agency that cared as much about the P&L as she did. Vetting several of the top agencies in the country, she found they were laser-focused on reach, frequency and industry awards — none of which mattered to a company’s bottom line. She also found very few that understood the strategic imperative of using deep market research to drive measurable profit growth.
Turner-Wilson was unwilling to compromise accountability, holding the belief that any agency partner should have the same level of accountability to the bottom line as her internal team. She wondered, "At the end of the day, what else matters? Why are agencies in this business if not for that purpose?"
The fact that she couldn’t find a marketing agency laser-focused on the P&L is what led Turner-Wilson to co-found RedRover with a former colleague, Julie Lunn, who is now RedRover’s co-founder emeritus. Over the last 16 years, RedRover has fine-tuned its process for generating a strong, predictable marketing ROI for mid-cap B2B clients from a variety of industries, from manufacturing to technology to professional services and everything in between.
CEO Turner-Wilson always had her sights set on growth. It's why she joined the EmergeMemphis high-growth incubator and graduated in record time after achieving 5-year growth goals in half the time. She is an active member in Vistage, a peer mentoring organization, and a strong Vistage community is one of the factors she looked for in RedRover’s targeted expansion markets. The Greater Memphis Chamber foreshadowed RedRover's growth by naming the firm one of the Top 10 Companies to Watch in 2014.
The pack
As the firm has grown, Turner-Wilson has built out a highly capable and currently all-female leadership team -- comprised of VP of Growth Jee Vahn Knight, VP of Operations Juli Watt, Director of Client Strategy Ashley Sullivan, Director of Client Outcomes Chasidy Crum and Director of Client Experience Caroline Hattemer.
The Memphis Business Journal named RedRover a Best Places to Work finalist in 2020. RedRover is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council as a Women’s Business Enterprise, a Woman Owned Small Business and a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.
The future
So what's next for RedRover? Turner-Wilson says it’s nothing short of realizing her firm’s vision to deliver guaranteed marketing ROI that dominates the industry, making RedRover “the most sought-after agency for growing middle-market B2B clients in the country.”
