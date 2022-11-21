Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

MARYLAND, November 21 - For Immediate Release: Sunday, November 20, 2022

The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19.

"Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.

“Our hearts break for those who lost their lives and their families and loved ones. Our thoughts also go out to the survivors of this tragedy who will be forever impacted by the trauma of this horrifying attack.

"Moreover, we are thankful for the heroic actions of those who put their own lives at risk to subdue the gunman, and the actions taken by law enforcement as they investigate this deadly mass shooting as a hate crime.

"In the midst of our grief about this tragedy, we must all recommit ourselves to stamp out hate in all its forms and to continue the fight for gun control across our nation.

“We stand in solidarity with Montgomery County’s LGBTQIA+ community and the residents of Colorado Springs. Additionally, we encourage Montgomery County residents to remain vigilant and report all acts of hate or discrimination in our own community."

If you have information about a hate crime, please call 301-279-8000 or dial 911 in an emergency to report the crime or information to the Montgomery County Police Department. Additional information about hate crimes can be found at https://tinyurl.com/SAOReporting.