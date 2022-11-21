Read more about GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Paulding County

Dallas, GA (November 20, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Paulding County, GA. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 20, 2022. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck driven by Billy Wayne Denton, age 36, of Rockmart, GA, at Macland Road and Bobo Road, in Dallas, GA. Witnesses said that Denton shot a gun at the deputies and the deputies returned fire. Denton then left the area and deputies chased him until he crashed on West Memorial Dr. At that time, there was another exchange of gunfire between Denton and the deputies. Denton was taken to a local hospital, where he died. A handgun was recovered from Denton’s vehicle.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.