Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed Offense: 3400 Block of 24th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022, in the 3400 block of 24th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:35 pm, the victim was entering a residence at the listed location. The suspects followed the victim inside and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.