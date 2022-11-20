The little old lady living in their dream house just won’t die

The French Word for Murder tells the story of an unscrupulous San Francisco couple who will do anything to live their best French country life.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate is a high-stakes game, especially in today’s market. But in the new novel, The French Word for Murder , by Desmond LaVelle , the perfect house might be worth committing murder. The book tells the story of Bradley and Veronica Piper, a couple from The Bay Area who find their dream home in the tiny French village of Saint-Arnac. They purchase the home en viager, meaning they have to wait for the current resident, Agnes Depuy, to die before taking possession. Despite being elderly and in poor health, Agnes refuses to throw in the towel. Ever impatient, the Pipers move to France to hurry the process along.The French Word for Murder is a dark comedy set against the backdrop of The Languedoc region in the South of France. The story is inspired by this unique manner of buying a home in France. A fish out of water story, the entitled Bay Area transplants struggle to bring their dreams to fruition in this out-of-the-way agrarian village.Currently available for purchase on Amazon Desmond LaVelle is an award-winning advertising Creative Director and former Meta Creative Lead. LaVelle has written Super Bowl commercials for Insurance, Instagram ads for tacos, and everything in between. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, LaVelle lived in San Francisco, New Orleans, and Chicago while writing The French Word for Murder.