Pulse Flour Market worth $57.3 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 13.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Application of Pulse Flour Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pulse Flour Market size is forecast to reach $57.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pulse flour is made from dried, milled pulses such as peas, chickpeas, beans, and lentils and is refined for use in a variety of food manufacturing industries. Pulses are edible seeds from leguminous crops that grow in pods and come in a variety of forms, sizes, and colors. Pulse flours increase protein, fiber, and micronutrients while decreasing fat, which is an uncommon feature in a dietary item. A little amount of pulse flour can be added to boost the health benefits of gluten-free goods. It is a good source of nutrition in vegetarian diet and it acts as gluten free binder. Pulse flour is used to replace other agricultural products such as corn, wheat, soy, and other traditional components that increase the nutritious value of the final food product. Increasing application of Pulse Flour such as feeds, pet food applications, etc. coupled with growing demand of healthier and gluten free product are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness about nutritional benefits of pulse flour with changing lifestyle of the people is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Pulse Flour Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Pulse-Flour-Market-Research-508431

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Pulse Flour Market in 2020 owing to the increasing consumption of gluten free products. The Pulse Flour Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing concern regarding health and nutrition are likely to aid the market growth of the Pulse Flour Market report. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pulse Flour Market report. Volatility in prices of pulse is poised to create the hurdles for the Pulse Flour Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508431

Segmental Analysis:

1. Chickpea held the largest share in the Pulse Flour Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 14.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. It is high in dietary fiber and an excellent source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbs.

2. Food held the largest share in the Pulse Flour Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 14.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing demand for natural and healthy ingredients in vegetarian diet is driving the growth of pulse flour market. Consumers are inclined to pulses because they meet numerous trends, including plant-based protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, and clean label. Food are estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Pulse Flour Market with a major share of 39.4% in 2020. This is attributed to increasing advancement in the food processing and food service industry in this region coupled with increasing production of pulse in country such as India. According to the India Pulse and Grain Association (IPGA), India produces about 38% of lentils and 75% of chickpeas.

4. Pulse Flour is widely used in bakery products to enhance texture and flavor of products. Furthermore, According to the World Pulse Flours Association (WIND), China's demand for Pulse Flours in 2019 is 41,450 million servings, accounting for more than 38% of global consumption. Thus, increasing the growth of the Pulse Flour Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Pulse Flour Market are natural flavor are volatility in prices of pulses and high prices of pulses compare to other to its alternatives. The another factor which hamper the growth of market is higher production costs of the flour specific to various applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulse Flour industry are -

1. ADM,

2. AGT Food & Ingredients

2. Groupe Limagrain

3. The Buhler Holding AG

4. Ingredion Incorporated

5. EHL Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Pulse Flour Market Report:

Inquiry begore buying

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Banana Flour Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19655/banana-flour-market.html

B. Global Chickpea Flour Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Chickpea-Flour-Market-Research-513920

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062