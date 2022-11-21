One-Off Chopsticks Market worth $40.8 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

A rising inclination towards Disposable One-Off Chopsticks have readily aided the market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The One-Off Chopsticks Market size is estimated to reach $40.8 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Chopsticks are a pair of thin sticks that Asians use to eat with. These sticks, which are held between the thumb and fingers, are used to lift the meal to the mouth. Chopsticks are a cultural icon that originated in China. It comes in a variety of styles with different geometric and material variations. Chopsticks are made up of two identically sized sticks that are used as kitchen utensils and eating utensils. Chopsticks were most likely employed for cooking rather than eating in the beginning. Chopsticks were first used as dining utensils during the Han dynasty. Asians have utilized disposable chopsticks for almost two millennia. One-off Chopsticks are made of various materials and come in a variety of lengths. The rising shift of consumers towards Chinese dishes especially among children and the growing concern of using disposable cutlery is a significant factor driving the One-off Chopsticks Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the presence of large dominant companies in the region including Bamboo Forever Co. Ltd., Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte and Others.

2. However, westernization trends have given the much-needed push for using disposable chopsticks products. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growing preference to outsource the manufacturing aspects to the region owing to cost advantages and trade benefits.

3. The growing demand for chopsticks from enthusiasts who wish to learn how to eat with chopsticks is also driving the One-off Chopsticks industry. Fast food has been increasingly popular around the world, with chopsticks being used more frequently with fast cuisine. Reusable chopsticks are predicted to expand in popularity due to rising environmental awareness and strict government regulations, propelling market growth throughout the forecast period.

4. The government's anti-deforestation regulations are among the reasons limiting the expansion of the one-off chopsticks market. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the One-off Chopsticks Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Bamboo is thick, adaptable, and durable. Moreover, according to the Comtrade’s statistics, China’s export of bamboo chopsticks and sticks reached USD 105 million in 2008. Each year, the Japanese used 23 to 25 billion pairs of disposable chopsticks; approximately 200 pairs for each person.

2. Aspen is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Aspen is a white and soft but fairly strong, and has low flammability. It has a number of uses notably for making matches and paper where its low flammability makes it safer to use than most other woods and also used for making disposable chopsticks.

3. Supermarket/Hypermarket is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Supermarkets are attempting to engage customers and make them a part of the meal preparation process. Such activities set supermarket/hypermarket purchasing apart from that of larger, mass merchandisers, resulting in segment growth.

4. The One-off Chopsticks market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 32% in the year 2021 as compared to the other counterparts. The growing popularity of Chinese foods like noodles is anticipated to boost sales of reusable chopsticks.

5. especially in Asian countries, is predicted to continue to be a major driving force. Moreover, Dalian Noble Forest Woodarts Co Ltd., a beautiful coastal city in Northern China, specialized in R & D and manufacturing disposable chopsticks, paper, cups and masks, there by aiding towards One-off chopsticks industry expansion. The Linden Portable Cutlery Set, a new eco-friendly cutlery set, will be released on November 27, 2020. A fork, knife, two spoons of various sizes, a pair of chopsticks, and two spoons are included. This handy package comes with everything needed to eat practically any meal outside of the house.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the One-Off Chopsticks industry are -

1. Besta Bamboo Machine Co Ltd.

2. Pacific East Company

3. Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte

4. Nanchang Sanyou Industrial Co, Ltd.

5. Nine Zero Trade Development Limited

