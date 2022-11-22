The Silent Genocide in Nigeria Rages on with no end in Sight says HRH Sir Patrick Bijou

HRH Sir Patrick Bijou SILENT GENOCIDE IN NIGERIA Pan African Peoples Alliance

"A silent genocide rages in Nigeria while the world turns a blind eye to the needless slaughter" laments Prince Sir Patrick Bijou

ABUJA, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, NIGERIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The genocide in Nigeria must end. The world has become so accustomed to violence and death that we no longer see it as newsworthy. We have become desensitized to the images of corpses and blood and the sound of screams. We have become used to the sight of children with their limbs blown off and women with their throats slit. This is not normal. This is not something that we should accept as part of our world, said Sir Patrick Bijou, Chairman of World Peace Tracts.

It is estimated that over 50,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since 2009 in what has become known as the silent genocide. The vast majority of these victims are from the Christian community, which has been targeted by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

However, silence on this issue also stems from a lack of action on the part of world leaders. While there have been condemnations of the violence, little has been done to actually stop it.

The silence must be broken and action must be taken to end this silent Genocide. The Nigerian government must do more to protect its citizens, and the international community must put pressure on them to do so. Only then will this silent Genocide come to an end.

Sir Patrick Bijou lamented that, Christians are being deliberately targeted for slaughter while the government does nothing

Since 2015, over 7,000 Christians have been slaughtered in Nigeria by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. The Nigerian government has done nothing to stop the slaughter, and in fact, some believe that the government is complicit in the killings.

Sir Patrick Bijou is a World Peace Ambassador and founder of Empire Trust, who has been working to help Christians in Nigeria. He recently spoke out about the genocide against Christians that is taking place in Nigeria. He said that Christians are being deliberately targeted for slaughter while the government does nothing.

Patrick Bijou said that the conditions that Christians are living in Nigeria are horrific. He described how Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen have destroyed villages and killed innocent people. He also spoke about how the Nigerian government is not doing anything to stop the killing or protect Christians.

Bijou called on the British government to do more to help Christians in Nigeria. He said that Britain has a responsibility to protect its citizens, and he urged the government to take action to stop the genocide against Christians in Nigeria. Sir Patrick said that "the international community such as the AU and UN have endless meetings and do nothing to stop the genocide." Sir Patrick continued:

"It is true that the international community has not done enough to stop the genocide in Nigeria. The African Union and the United Nations have both failed to take decisive action to end the violence. This is despite the fact that both organizations have mandated peacekeeping missions in the country."

The African Union has been criticized for its slow response to the crisis. In May 2013, it deployed a small team of observers to monitor the situation. However, it was not until August 2014 that the AU finally decided to send a larger peacekeeping force to Nigeria. The UN Security Council also passed a resolution in August 2014 calling for an end to the violence. However, neither organization has been able to effectively stop the killing.

The failure of the international community to act more decisively has allowed the Nigerian government to continue its campaign of genocide against its own people. It is estimated that over 10,000 people have been killed in the violence so far. The majority of those killed have been from the Igbo tribe, which is one of the largest ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has shown no signs of stopping its campaign of genocide. In fact, it appears to be intensifying its efforts. In November 2016, Nigerian troops massacred over 100 Igbo civilians in a single day. This followed on from another massacre of over 500 Igbo people in January 2017.

"It is high time that the world court and the people hold their leaders accountable for this genocide in Nigeria. The death toll in Nigeria from this conflict has risen to an alarming level, with over 200,000 people killed since 2009. This is a preventable tragedy, and it is happening right now." said Sir Patrick Bijou who continued :

"The Nigerian government has been complicit in these atrocities, turning a blind eye to the violence while it escalates. The international community must put pressure on the Nigerian government to end this genocide. The world court should also investigate these crimes and bring those responsible to justice.

"The people of Nigeria deserve better than this. They deserve peace and security. It is time for their leaders to be held accountable for the genocide that is taking place in their country." said Sir Patrick

Sir Patrick is a philanthropist who supports the cause of World Peace Tracts which was founded in Sweden in 2007 as a way to end conflicts, release captives and bring hope to victims of war. HRH Sir Patrick Bijou is currently seeking a suitable location in Jerusalem to establish a first of its kind, "World Peace Embassy for All nations" The time for peace is now and our leader must listen to the will of the people.

HRH Sir Patrick is a leader in the PAPA alliance, a movement to unify Africa, papaalliance.org

Sir Patrick Bijou on the Nigerian genocide video