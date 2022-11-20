Hoyer Discusses the Next Generation of Democratic Leaders and the 118th Congress on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart

This morning, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” to discuss

the future leadership of the House Democratic Caucus and his career in leadership . Below are excerpts from his interview and a link to the video:

Click here for a link to the video.

On His Announcement to Not Seek Elected Leadership

“Timing is very important in politics and almost everything else. I think, as Jim [Clyburn] pointed out at the beginning, he and I have decided that, as Nancy [Pelosi] did, that it was time to have a transition... But I think we’re going to take back the House in 2024. I think these two years will give the new leadership the opportunity to have experience, deal with the Caucus, get known by the Caucus. They’re already known obviously, but in a leadership role, which I think will make them more effective in the Majority. That's, of course, our objective to get the Majority back For The People…but they're looking forward as to how we can implement the legislation that we have passed in this Congress, historic legislation to make the lives of Americans better.”



On Finding Common Ground in the 118th Congress

“Of course it takes two to tango, Jonathan, and if you don't have a tango partner, it's difficult to tango. We'll see. But as the incoming Leader, Minority Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries – he's not elected yet but I think he is going to be. He said earlier this morning that we are a party that wants to look forward…The biggest challenge is to try to work to expand upon the four major bills we passed on the economy, on making people's lives better.”

On Leader Hoyer’s Legislative Accomplishments

“If I'm picking one, it would be my role as chief sponsor in the House of Representatives of the Americans With Disabilities Act. We used the figure 43 million, at that point in time in 1990, as to how many people would be directly benefited, but the country was benefited. Indeed, it's been a model throughout the world for inclusion of those who have some limitations doing some things. The fact is what the Americans With Disabilities Act, which I think was misnamed because it was really focusing on what people can do, not what they can't do. That was a historic piece of legislation. It's been replicated in many parts of the world. I think if I pick one item, Jonathan, that would be it.”



“I played a significant role with both Speaker Pelosi and Whip Clyburn in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. That too, was a historic bill that has positively affected millions and millions of Americans.”