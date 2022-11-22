New Non-Profit Odin's Heart, Launches to Help the Helpers

Odin Giving Kareli The First All Heart Award

We want to help the helpers, we want them to know they are seen, we care and we want to ease their burden.

BELDING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odin’s Heart, a newly formed, Michigan-based non-profit organization, launches today with a mission to serve the families and caregivers of patients suffering from rare medical conditions by providing them with financial and community support.Odin’s Heart exists to find, recognize, and support the caretakers of those who suffer from rare conditions leaving them ill, fragile, and perhaps not long for this world. These caretakers are special, and their needs are even more demanding as they balance the normal travails of life with the struggles of those they assist. Odin’s Heart seeks to provide relief to these families and individuals in a variety of ways, including financial, social, and recreational support.“We want families to know they belong and are seen. We want them to know that those long, hard, tired days when it feels nobody is watching or remembering the fight you and your loved one is going through, We do. We see you, we know your pain, and we are here for you,” says Rachel Zipsie, Founder of Odin’s Heart.In addition to its launch, Odin’s Heart has revealed the first recipient of its All-Heart Award. This award recognizes the thoughtfulness, kindness, and generosity in helping the caretaker or family of a child with a rare genetic disease. A video announcing the winner and sharing her story can be found HERE. “At Odin’s Heart,” explains Zipsie, “we want to help the helpers, we want them to know they are seen, we care and we want to ease their burden. From providing a listening ear to offering a community of support, informational resources, and financial aid. We want to provide relief to the people who never fail to show up. They do it with love, commitment, honor, and courage. It’s an absolute honor to build this mission and create a space that anyone can participate in and be part of.”Individuals and organizations hoping to get involved are encouraged to visit the Odin’s Heart website. You can also choose to show your support by ordering from the Odin’s Heart store. The foundation will be holding fundraising events in Michigan and Kansas in 2023, as well as announcing monthly All-Heart recipients beginning in January.#odinsheart#belikeodin#mightyrhys#rareandaware

Odin's Heart Foundation - All Heart Award