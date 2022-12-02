2DCAT’s Synthpop Album “Fantastic Voyage” Released Today on Digital and Vinyl Record
2DCAT has announced their latest release, Fantastic Voyage, available on vinyl via Bandcamp and in digital format at Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2DCAT has announced the release of their synthpop album, Fantastic Voyage, available in digital format at Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music, Amazon Music, among other streaming locations. The album is also available on vinyl record online at Bandcamp, as well as Amoeba Music's Haight Ashbury location.
The release of Fantastic Voyage follows an exciting year of singles releases including the breakout hits Star, Stay with Me and On My Own, and is the group's fourth full-length album. According to frontman Johan Hauck, the group “...relied heavily on our 80s synthpop and synthwave music influences for this release and we are very excited to finally share this album with the world. Utilizing equipment including the Rhodes Chroma Polaris, Linn 9000, Roland Juno-106, SCI Pro One, and Roland JP-8080, we were able to channel nostalgia in order to create some infectiously danceable tracks.”
About: 2DCAT is an independent American and Swedish synthpop trio, primarily based out of San Francisco, California and Washington, DC. Its members have toured numerous countries including Japan, Germany, Sweden, Canada and the United States. They have played at numerous music festivals including Wave Gothik Treffen, M’era Luna, and Amphi Festival.
Johan Hauck
2DCAT
the2dcat@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
2DCAT - Stay With Me